Calling attention to cervical cancer awareness in January





West Central, Florida – More than 14,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the counties of West Central Florida serving Citrus, Hernando, Highland, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties. The health department wants to let people know that the disease is preventable and treatable if caught early. . Cervical cancer, a narrow opening at the end of the uterus, can be treated if detected early. But for a woman aged 50 to 64 who has no insurance or is not sufficiently insured, getting the tests needed to detect early stages of the disease is not affordable. There is a possibility. The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (BCCEDP) offers vouchers for these tests to provide an important and often lifesaving service.Call or visit your local health department https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/cancer/breast-cancer/bccedp.html Get information on how to receive vouchers for these tests. Almost all cervical cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus that spreads easily. Vaccines to help prevent HPV are available at your clinic or local health department. For more information about obtaining BCCEDP or HPV vaccine, call your local health department. DOH Citrus – (352) 527-0068 DOH Hernando – (352) 540-6800 DOH Highlands – (863) 386-6040 DOH Hillsboro – (813) 307-8000 DOH Manatee – (941) 748-0747 DOH Pasco – (727) 619-0300 DOH Pinellas – (727) 824-6900 DOH Pork – (863) 519-7900 DOH Sarasota – (941) 861-2900 ### About the Florida Department of Health in West Central Florida Nationally accredited by the Board of Public Health Accreditation, the Department protects and promotes the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. , and are working to improve. Follow @HealthyFla on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pasco.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2023/01/CervicalCancerAwarenessMonth.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos