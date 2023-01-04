Health
This ‘clever’ knife can detect latent uterine cancer
Since 2013, medical professionals have increasingly eye knife to find occult breast and brain cancerThe iKnife is an electric toothbrush-sized instrument that works with a clever combination of electrosurgery and mass spectrometry. first developed by researchers in Imperial College London, the iKnife uses small electrical pulses to vaporize tissue, and a spectrometer array analyzes the ensuing smoke to detect potential cancer cells. “Smart” surgical tools often reduce biopsy waiting times and patient stress And recently, the iKnife team at Imperial College London announced that its capabilities are expanding.
As first reported by Guardian, iKnife’s technology has shown potential to identify endometrial cancer in patients with nearly 90% accuracy. “The iKnife reliably diagnoses endometrial cancer in seconds with a diagnostic accuracy of 89%, minimizing current delays. [patients] While awaiting a histopathological diagnosis,” the team wrote in a paper published in a research journal. canceradded that the innovation could “pave the way for new diagnostic pathways.”
Abnormal or irregular bleeding is common in postmenopausal people for the following reasons: often benign reasons Such as noncancerous polyps or the result of hormone replacement therapy.That said, postmenopausal bleeding is considered one of the major early indicators of endometrial cancer, and experts advise patients to always on schedule If you start bleeding, get a medical checkup. According to a team of researchers from Imperial College London, iKnife’s potential new ability to assess problem tissue almost instantly will greatly reduce the stress experienced during previously long, sometimes weeks-long waiting periods. may occur.
Lead researcher Sadaf Ghaem-Maghami explained: Guardian The iKnife has a positive predictive value of 94%, providing immediate “quick reassurance” for people with a very low probability of cancer, while providing additional benefits for those with a potentially positive biopsy. It can expedite testing and treatment.
In the researchers’ initial tests, the iKnife results were compared to conventional diagnostic methods on 150 biopsy tissue samples. After large-scale clinical trials in the future, iKnife’s latest features could become yet another widespread feature of smart devices.
