Regular aerobic exercise reduces depression in teens

A team of researchers from the University of Hong Kong, in collaboration with colleagues from Sun Yat-sen University in China and another from Georgia State University in the United States, found that regular aerobic exercise was associated with depression symptoms in teens. We have found that it is possible to reduce In their paper published in JAMA Pediatricsthe group discusses analyzing data from several medical databases to learn more about the effects of regular exercise. youngstersEduardo Bustamante, Maria Enid Santiago Rodriguez, and Jared Lamar from the University of Illinois at Chicago, the University of Michigan, and the University of Massachusetts, respectively, published an editorial in the same journal summarizing recent findings on the health benefits of exercise. For the public, here is an overview of the team’s work on this new initiative. Previous research has suggested that regular exercise offers a wide range of health benefits for most people, including improving mood and reducing mental stress. found that regular exercise reduced symptoms in depressed youth over the age of 13. This work included an analysis of information from the EMBASE, PsycINFO, PubMed, CINAHI, and SPORTDiscus databases, specifically related to symptoms in adolescents diagnosed with depression who initiated motor activities such as swimming, dancing, and running. Focused on change. Researchers found that regular aerobic exercise significantly reduced symptoms of depression in young people over the age of 13 who were diagnosed with depression. Researchers also found that the activity should be regular (such as three times a week) and should be ongoing. Otherwise, the symptoms reoccurred. The group also conducted a secondary analysis that focused on which adolescents could derive the most mental health benefits from exercise. I understand depression. Researchers have also discovered that the psychic health The greatest benefit seemed to be obtained without supervision exercise program. And strength didn’t seem to matter much. The most important thing was regularity. For more information:

Francesco Recchia et al, Physical activity interventions to reduce depressive symptoms in children and adolescents, JAMA Pediatrics (2023). Francesco Recchia et al, Physical activity interventions to reduce depressive symptoms in children and adolescents,(2023). DOI: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.5090 Eduardo E. Bustamante et al., Unlocking the Potential of Physical Activity for Enhancing Mental Health, JAMA Pediatrics (2023). DOI: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2022.5096 © 2023 Science X Network Quote: Regular Aerobic Exercise Reduces Depression in Teens (4 Jan 2023) from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-01-regular-aerobic-depression-teens.html 2023 Retrieved on Jan 4 This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

