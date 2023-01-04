Team studies immune response, protein in blood of young adults who develop rare complications after COVID vaccination





Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Myocarditis, a condition in which the myocardium becomes inflamed, is a rare complication after mRNA COVID vaccination. It is estimated that about 18 cases occur for every million doses of vaccine, making it extremely rare to find cases to investigate. In a new study by researchers at Mass General Brigham’s founding members Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, the team looked at the immune responses of 16 of her adolescents and young adults who developed myocarditis after receiving the COVID mRNA vaccine. has been extensively researched. The researchers found no differences in antibody production, autoantibodies, T-cell profiles, or previous viral exposures, but increased cytokines (consistent with congenital inflammation) and troponin (indicative of cardiac injury). found that spike protein levels were elevated with Circulation. “Risk of developing serious illness from acute infection “While this finding helps us better understand this potential complication, it does not change the risk-benefit ratio of receiving COVID vaccines. The incidence of other heart-related complications is much higher than the risk of myocarditis after vaccination.” Patients with myocarditis can be treated with steroids to reduce inflammation. young adult Adolescents who develop this condition after vaccination. New research may point to additional ways to treat post-vaccination myocarditis patients and improve outcomes. “Understanding the mechanisms leading to post-vaccination myocarditis will guide future vaccine development and immune responseCo-lead author David Walt, Ph.D., professor in the Brigham Department of Pathology, said: We studied them in depth, leading to interesting findings that may guide therapeutic strategies to reverse post-vaccination myocarditis.” Yonker, Walt and colleagues examined blood samples taken from 61 adolescents and young adults. These include 16 of her who developed myocarditis and 45 of her who had no complications after vaccination with either the Pfizer BNT162b2 or Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The team will include testing for SARS-CoV-2-specific humoral responses, assessment of autoantibodies or antibodies to human-associated viromes, SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell analysis, cytokine and SARS-CoV-2 antigen profiling , performed antibody profiling. Antibody and T cell responses were essentially indistinguishable between cases and controls. Using his Simoa, an ultrasensitive test for detecting single molecules, the team found significantly higher levels of the full-length spike protein in the blood of adolescents who developed myocarditis. Asymptomatic, vaccinated control adolescents had no detectable spike protein. The team also looked for anti-N IgG, an immunological marker for recent SARS-CoV-2 infection, but it was not detected, suggesting that natural infection is unlikely to be a contributing factor. increase. Although this study adds new insights into post-vaccination myocarditis, the authors note that it is limited. small sample size It cannot distinguish between cause and effect. Thus, it is unknown whether the Spike protein itself causes inflammation. myocardium Or it is a biomarker of immune dysregulation leading to myocarditis. “In most cases, post-vaccination myocarditis is mild and self-resolving,” said Yonker. “But new insights into its causes may further help improve patient symptoms or prevent the development of this complication.” For more information:

Jonker, LM and others. Circulating spike protein detected in post-COVID-19 mRNA vaccine myocarditis, Circulation (2023). Jonker, LMCirculating spike protein detected in post-COVID-19 mRNA vaccine myocarditis,(2023). DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.061025 provided by

Massachusetts General Hospital





Quote: Team Study Immune Response, Proteins in Blood of Young Adults Who Develop Rare Complications After COVID Vaccination (4 Jan 2023) protein-blood.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-01-team-immune-response-proteins-blood.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos