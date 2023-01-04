Cancer vaccines found to be effective, safe to kill and prevent brain cancer





Dual-acting cell therapies are designed to eliminate established tumors and train the immune system to eradicate the primary tumor and prevent recurrence.

A study investigating new ways to turn cancer cells into anticancer drugs using an advanced mouse model targeting glioblastoma has produced promising results, according to a study published in . Science Translational MedicineDuring the study, researchers evaluated vaccines designed to eliminate tumors and induce long-term immunity by training the immune system to identify and eradicate tumors and prevent their subsequent recurrence. did. “Our team pursued a simple idea: to take cancer cells and transform them into cancer cells and vaccines,” says the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy. Study co-author Dr. Khalid Shah, director and vice-chair of the study, said.in the neurosurgeryy “We are using genetic engineering to repurpose cancer cells to develop therapies that kill tumor cells, stimulate the immune system to destroy primary tumors, and prevent cancer.” Cancer vaccine research is an area of ​​focus for many labs, but the approach taken by Shah and his study co-authors explores uncharted territory. Previous and concurrent cancer vaccine research efforts have used inactivated tumor cells. However, in this study, the team used live tumor cells with unique characteristics. Tumors residing in the brain are known to migrate long distances back to the site of fellow tumor cells. Taking advantage of this unique property, researchers engineered living tumor cells using the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 and reused them to release tumor cell-killing agents. In addition, tumor cells are engineered to express factors that help the immune system find, tag, and remember them effectively. This allows the immune system to mount a long-lasting anti-tumor response. In a variety of mouse strains, researchers tested CRISPR-Cas9-developed therapeutic tumor cells (ThTC) using human-derived bone marrow, liver, and thymocytes to mimic the human immune microenvironment. did. Just in case something goes wrong, the researchers also built into her ThTC a two-layer safety switch that can be activated to eradicate her ThTC if necessary. However, during the current study, the vaccine demonstrated efficacy and safety in a mouse model, paving the way for future research. He pointed out that such research would be easier because the findings could be easily translated into the patient environment. “Our goal is to take an innovative yet translatable approach that will ultimately allow us to develop therapeutic cancer-killing vaccines that will have a lasting impact on medicine.” Shah said in a press release. Based on their findings, the investigators found this therapeutic strategy to be applicable to a broad range of solid tumors beyond glioblastoma, explaining that further investigation of potential applications is warranted. Did. reference Scientists develop cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain tumors [Email]Brigham and Women’s Hospital; January 3, 2023. Accessed January 3, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/cancer-vaccine-found-efficacious-safe-in-killing-preventing-brain-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos