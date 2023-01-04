



Some trees in Central Texas are starting to release pollen for the season. Cedar fever. This phenomenon occurs when ash juniper trees begin to release pollen into the air, causing people with pollen allergies to start having flu-like symptoms such as stuffy noses, sneezing, and watery eyes. “Ash juniper is interesting because it has male and female trees,” says Jonathan Mossinger, director of Central Texas Operations for the Texas A&M Forest Service. “Male trees produce these pollen cones, which are what release the pollen, and female trees have slightly sticky flowers.” Like many plants, ash juniper trees have pollination seasons. This year, the season just so happens to start early in the year. However, the season usually starts in December. “Everything seemed a little late this year, and we didn’t see much measurable pollen until the end of December,” said Motsinger. He said this could be because the climate in the region warmed in early December, and a cold front, which usually occurred later in the month, affected pollen shedding. A delay means the seasons may change a bit. As such, pollen rates may peak towards the end of the month, rather than he peaking in mid-January. According to Motsinger, allergy season will likely end in early March rather than February. And this isn’t the only allergy season to occur in the first half of the year. “Different trees do it at different times,” he said. “Often the second time he suffers from allergies again in his March and his April. [trees] I am scattering pollen. “ Motsinger has some recommendations on how to keep allergies from ruining your life over the next few months. It’s best to have allergy medicine and antihistamines on hand or at home. Especially in the morning, when pollen is most prevalent in the air. Replacing the air filters in your air conditioner or HVAC system can also help. Dusting and vacuuming your home regularly and keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible can also help. However, if it gets very bad, you can always mask it. “Simply wearing a face mask or something, an N95 or something, filters the air to remove those particles and helps remove allergens and pollen from the air. No,” said Mossinger.

