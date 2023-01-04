Physical activity three times a week may reduce symptoms of depression in children and adolescents

Physical activity interventions can reduce symptoms of depression in children and adolescents, according to findings published in . JAMA open network. This intervention may have a positive impact on the biology, psychology, and psychosocial behavior of young individuals.

Researchers aren’t sure why physical activity has antidepressant effects, but one hypothesis is that physical activity may increase the bioavailability of brain neurotransmitters such as serotonin, which help reduce symptoms of depression. suggests that there is

“Physical activity, especially aerobic exercise, is good for children…[and] Increasing levels of physical activity can improve executive function, which is greatly impaired in young people with depression,” the study authors wrote.

These childhood depressive symptoms associated with social dysfunction, poor mental health, poor physical health, and suicide can also predict psychiatric disorders as adults. Sixty-seven percent of these children will develop complete syndrome depressive or anxiety disorders as adults.

Two independent investigators performed a meta-analysis of 21 different studies involving 2441 participants with a mean age of 14 years. The researchers aimed to learn more about the association between physical activity and depressive symptoms in children and adolescents.

The meta-analysis also looked to examine participant- and trial-related characteristics that moderate effective treatment. The primary outcomes were depressive symptoms measured at the end of the intervention period and final follow-up using validated depression rating scales.

Researchers observed that physical activity interventions reduced symptoms of depression. The results showed that adolescents over the age of 13 benefited more from physical activity, but “increased amounts of physical activity may not necessarily result in significant reductions in depressive symptoms. There is,” the study’s authors wrote. “Three weekly physical activity sessions and less than 12 weeks of intervention provided greater benefits for depressive symptoms compared with other frequencies and durations.”

Many of the studies conducted interventions in school settings, and consequently meta-analyses recognize the potential benefits of structured physical education programs in primary and secondary schools.