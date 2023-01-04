FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug could come this week, new focus on blood tests to screen patients





May be FDA approved New drug for Alzheimer’s disease This week at the earliest. But policy experts say the health care system is inadequate to identify patients who may be candidates for a drug called lecanemab, because the screening process will likely require expensive brain scans. I warn you that A better option may be a simple blood test, according to new research led by scientists at the University of Pittsburgh. Patients with early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease were found to have elevated levels of an abnormal protein called tau in their blood, researchers said. Reported in Journal Brain. Several other blood tests have been developed for Alzheimer’s disease, but new tests appear to be more accurate — doctors better distinguish people with Alzheimer’s from other forms of dementia You can. A follow-up investigation is ongoing. The findings come as the Food and Drug Administration reviews evidence for lecanemab, an antibody-based drug that appears to moderately slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The agency plans to make a decision on the drug as early as this week. ” read more: Can this drug be stopped before Alzheimer’s disease sets in? More than 100 sites, including Penn, have research underway. This means the first patients can start treatment later this year. But if doctors used brain scans to identify who a drug is for, it would take years to address the millions of people it could potentially target. It is expected to be burdensome, potentially costing tens of thousands of dollars per patient. A quick and inexpensive blood test may be a better option than a brain scan to determine which patients are suitable for treatment. “They tend to become abnormal earlier than images,” he said. “They are also much more accessible.” Karikari, together with scientists from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, have developed a blood test that measures the form of tau protein that originates in the brain. Other Alzheimer’s blood tests measure an abnormal protein called beta-amyloid. . More research is needed, but such a blood test could one day be a valuable tool for determining who will benefit from a drug. “These blood-based biomarkers are very powerful,” he said. “They are giving us insight into how the therapy is working. Eventually, it will be ready for prime time.” ” read more: How to find out if you’re eligible to participate in an Alzheimer’s disease trial Abington clinic One of over 100 sites where lecanemab is being tested For people who have not yet developed symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. Other area locations are the University of Pennsylvania and Keystone Clinical Studies at Plymouth Meeting. Meanwhile, this week’s FDA decision on the drug only allows it to be used in patients whose brain function is beginning to decline.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/health/alzheimers-drug-blood-test-pitt-fda-20230104.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

