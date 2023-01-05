Tirzepatide drug rapidly tracked for weight loss indication by FDA: What you need to know about it

Tirzepatide, an injectable drug already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat type 2 diabetes, is likely to receive FDA approval for another indication – weight loss — later this year, according to multiple reports.

medicine From Eli Lilly Reportedly, it could be a “blockbuster” weight loss drug. But experts warn that many patients may not be able to afford it.

“Currently, tirzepatide is FDA-approved as a therapeutic agent. type 2 diabetesbut it’s being rapidly tracked through the FDA to get indications for the treatment of obesity,” Boston’s Fatima Stanford, Ph.D., told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Stanford is an expert in obesity medicine and associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

She also works in the Endocrinology Department at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Here we take a closer look at some of the issues with this drug and its potential.

What is the definition of obesity and overweight?

To diagnose obesity, many health care providers use the Body Mass Index screening tool.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “A BMI between 25.0 and less than 30 falls within the overweight range.”

“If your BMI is 30.0 or higher, obesity range.”

About 70% of American adults are obese or overweight, according to the FDA.

These conditions are associated with several leading causes of death, including: heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

How do current weight loss drugs work?

Reportedly, the body normally releases two hormones, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide), to stimulate the pancreas to release insulin.

The current class of weight loss drugs on the market is trending on TikTok after users spotted celebrities like Elon Musk and Andy Cohen.

They are known as GLP-1 receptor agonists and work by binding to receptors in the body and stimulating the pancreas to produce insulin. It mimics the effects that GLP-1 does in the body.

Victoza, Ozempic, and Trulicity are GLP-1 receptor agonists, some of the brand names originally developed for the treatment of diabetes.

When a person starts eating, it stimulates the release of insulin and improves blood sugar control.

Tirzepatide may be more effective because it binds to two receptors that reduce hunger. Current weight-loss drugs have only one receptor,

But while the drug regulates blood sugar levels, researchers have found that the drug also passes through receptors in the brain to let people know when they’re full.

Also known as early satiety, this early feeling of satiety can cause you to eat less and lose a lot of weight.

How does tirzepatide work?

“Tirzepatide is a dual agonist, including a GLP-1 agonist and GIP, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and weight,” says Dr. Stanford.

It may be more effective than current weight loss drugs because it binds to two receptors that reduce hunger compared to only one receptor highlighted on social media platforms.

According to an FDA press release issued in May of this year, tirzepatide is FDA-approved under the brand name Mounjaro to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The drug is given once a week by subcutaneous injection.

Eli Lilly wanted to expand its use by conducting a double-blind, randomized clinical trial known as SURMOUNT-1. We sought to compare the efficacy and safety of tilzepatide with placebo.

“Participants taking tirzepatide lost up to 52 pounds (24 kg) in this 72-week Phase 3 trial,” said a press release last year.

One medical expert said part of the reason more patients aren’t getting these obesity drugs is that their health insurance doesn’t cover these drugs for weight loss.

Sixty-three percent of participants taking the highest dose of 15 mg achieved a primary secondary endpoint of at least 20 percent weight loss compared to 1.3 percent of participants taking placebo.

More than half of the participants who took 10 mg experienced a weight loss of at least 20%.

What are the side effects of tirzepatide?

The side effect profile of tirzepatide was similar to other therapies approved for the treatment of obesity that lower blood sugar levels.

The most common side effects were: digestive systemnausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, etc.

Does health insurance cover tirzepatide?

“It’s hard to say without knowing the annual price, as it will likely depend on the price if the drug is approved,” said executive vice president and chief of the Institute for Clinical Economics and Evaluation (ICER) in Boston. Executive Director Sarah Emond said. , she told Fox News Digital.

many Insurance company Intended for Victoza (liraglutide) and Ozempic (semaglutide) for the treatment of diabetes.

However, only a few cover Saxenda (liraglutide) and Wegoby (semaglutide) for the treatment of obesity, according to Dr. Stanford of Boston.

Both drugs have different brand names for treating obesity and diabetes, she stressed, but they are the same gene therapy drug for both indications.

“But while insurance companies actually treat diabetes as a disease and cover them, they refuse to cover the same drugs for obesity.”

According to a recent ICER report on obesity management, drugs are considered safe and effective treatments, but only a fraction of people who may benefit from treating obesity receive them. increase.

Part of the reason more patients are not receiving these types of obesity treatments is that their health insurance does not cover these drugs for weight loss.

“In part, this lack of compensation is due to previous generations of negative experiences with obesity drugs.

“But given that obesity is a chronic disease with important long-term health consequences, if approved, new treatments for obesity, such as tirzepatide, could [may] Covered as a core element of health insurance, not as an optional add-on determined by your employer. “

What is a fair price for drugs?

ICER conducts analysis to calculate fair prices for new drugs by determining which prices align with clinical benefit, Emond said.

ICER investigated ‘Drug X’, which has a similar therapeutic profile to tirzepatide, in its latest Obesity Control Report.

“Based on the clinical data available at the time on patient benefit, a ‘fair’ price for tirzepatide could be about $13,000 per year,” Emond said.

“If approved, we don’t know what the actual out-of-pocket costs for patients will be,” she said.

“It will depend on multiple factors, including not only the price chosen by the manufacturer, but also the benefit design and formulary placement decisions made by insurers and employers.”