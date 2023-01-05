First case of Omicron XBB 1.5 subvariant found in Alberta





Alberta Health said Wednesday that four cases of the Omicron subspecies called the Kraken have been found in the province. Alberta has detected its first cases of the highly contagious XBB 1.5 subtype, and one immunologist said the province may be particularly vulnerable. Alberta Health said Wednesday that four cases of a subspecies of Omicron called the Kraken have been found in the province and that residents should take precautions. "We are monitoring this new subvariant and managing any cases that arise," spokeswoman Charity Wallace said in an email. "We encourage Albertans to stay up-to-date on vaccinations … Wearing a mask can reduce risk, especially in crowded indoor environments." Craig Jenne, Ph.D., professor of infectious diseases and immunology at the University of Calgary, said the XBB 1.5 variant had swept the United States and had been detected in BC, so it's not surprising that it entered Alberta. said. "There are essentially no screenings for international travelers. There are no border restrictions between Alberta and British Columbia. advertising 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Kraken was found to be responsible for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the US last week. In the northeastern part of the country, the number was he 75%. Given that Alberta has the lowest vaccination coverage of any province, with 40.8% receiving the third dose and half of those receiving the fourth dose, a wave of infections is expected in the province. He said he would. XBB 1.5 subvariant is highly infectious “Most people have been over a year since their last vaccination, which is a bit of a problem,” Jenne said. “As we have seen in previous waves, this new thing can start a whole new wave. increase.” He said this was a bigger concern due to the kraken’s high infectivity, and that it was likely to soon replace the previous form of Omicron. Advertising 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “From the numbers I’ve seen, it’s clear that this is the most infectious version to date. It doesn’t need to be exposed to a lot of particles[to cause infection]because it sticks to cells more easily,” Jenne said. Fortunately, he said, XBB 1.5 doesn’t seem to cause more serious illness. However, as with previous versions of the Omicron variant, just infecting more people could lead to a large number of serious medical cases, Jenne said. “It’s hard to estimate how much of a rise[will occur]. It would be a potential strain on an overstretched and stretched medical system. Increased community transmission possible Advertising 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Dr. Linora Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta, said this new subvariety appears to be an “antibody evader” due to its enhanced growth and mutational abilities. “This means that we are likely to see an increase in community transmission, which is something to monitor very closely,” she added. But even Alberta’s current immunization levels and its immunity to infection could mean that the Kraken wave won’t result in a large surge in hospitalizations. “I don’t want to be afraid, but we also need to be careful…it’s not clear yet,” she said. Saxinger recommended watching what happens with the UK’s Kraken, which is rolling out a similar vaccine in Canada. Advertising 6 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content New China COVID-19 Testing Requirements Raise Discrimination Concerns Fever, painkiller shortages in children eased ‘soon’, state says Experts consider COVID cases and booster shots as infection risk rises in fall New variants arrive as the healthcare system expands Just as provinces and the rest of Canada grapple with the stubborn epidemic of COVID-19, the worst flu season since 2009, and RSV, a viral cocktail that stretches healthcare systems to their limits, a new variant is emerging. Arriving. So far, at least 57 Albertans have died from the disease during the current flu season, but COVID-19 is currently killing about 40 people a week. The state government removed the last remaining COVID-19 public health measures last June. advertising 7 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content “We must live with COVID-19 while accepting that it continues to exist. Through surveillance, we will continue to work to keep Albertans safe by ensuring access to vaccines, antivirals, rapid testing, and strengthening the capacity of our health system. Mask, booster recommended Prime Minister Daniel Smith has vowed not to reintroduce mandatory COVID-19 protections, but shortly after renewing his post as health minister last October, Copping told the post-media that the state would introduce new measures. He said he would “never say” about imposing. In the coming weeks, Albertans will be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces and receive booster shots. This is because existing vaccines should be effective enough to mitigate the serious illness caused by the Kraken. “More important than the type of vaccine is how recently you got the booster,” he said. Saxinger said: The world can expect more series of COVID-19 variants and subvariants to emerge, especially when there are uncontrolled transmissions in different populations, Jenne said. 