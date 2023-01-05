Health
Eating only raw food ranks among the worst diets
It’s that time of year again. millions of people new year’s resolution to eat healthier. This decision can be daunting, especially considering all the popular diets trending on social media. It’s a raw food diet.
The diet was the lowest ranked among 24 meal plans evaluated by a panel of 30 experts. US News & World Report Annual Diet Ranking Towards 2023.the expert is multiple factors This includes how easy it is to follow a diet, the potential for disease prevention if planned, and the presence of all food groups. Each diet was given the highest score in 11 sets of rankings, including best overall, best diabetic diet, best heart-healthy diet, and best plant-based diet. New to the 2023 list are the best diets for families, ranked in part based on adaptability, and the best diets for joint and bone health.
The raw food diet scored the worst. As the name suggests, this diet requires eating only uncooked foods. .
“The safest and healthiest way to enjoy raw food is as part of whole foods, a plant-based diet rich in raw fruits and vegetables, and cooked lentils, beans, grains and vegetables.” Physician Vanita Rahman says. Clinic Director, Barnard Medical Center, Washington DC, in the report.
Eating only raw foods is highly restrictive, with no evidence that cutting out cooked foods is healthy, according to reports. Raw foods are lower in protein and calories than cooked foods. This diet can make users hungrier because of the high amount of .Try to maintain an easy-to-continue diet over a longer period of timeresearch has found, is usually the best strategy at any age.
Other diets at the bottom of the list include those that are too strict or too difficult for users to follow long-term, or those that leave out potentially nutritious food groups. contains low carbs Atkins When Keto diet, and slim fast When Optaviaboth using processed shakes, bars, and supplements to replace whole foods.
Six consecutive years at the top mediterranean dietThis diet includes mostly plant foods such as fruits and vegetables, along with unsaturated fats from beans, nuts, whole grains, seafood, lean poultry, and extra virgin olive oil.The diet is effective and simple, says the report, and studies show it reduces risk cardiovascular disease When type 2 diabetes while promoting a higher quality of life longer life.
“The great thing is that the Mediterranean is relatively user-friendly. Camilla Martin, a nutritionist, was not involved in the ranking. Tell TODAY.com“Even with limited resources, it’s very changeable based on what people have access to.”
Other diets that work well, according to the report, are: Diet to stop high blood pressure (DASH), Therapeutic Lifestyle Change (TLC)When Flexitarian, featuring mostly plant-based foods and the occasional meat. All three are intuitive, accessible and encourage regular exercise.
But before changing what you eat, consult an expert. It is important to discuss any possible dietary changes with a trusted healthcare provider.
