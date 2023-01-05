What is the Mediterranean diet voted the healthiest way to eat in 2023?

The Mediterranean diet focuses primarily on plant foods such as fruits and vegetables, but also incorporates unsaturated fats from whole grains, beans, nuts, seafood, lean poultry, and olive oil. iStock

It’s that time of year. January is the month to try to stick to your New Year’s resolutions, exercise hard, and diet hard. But in a sea of ​​diets, which one is the best? If you believe the annual rankings of United States News and World Report, it’s the Mediterranean diet. Dominating the charts for six years, the plan is said to be nutritionally balanced, easy to follow, and has a colorful palette.

What is the Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes consumption of fruits, vegetables, olive oil, fish, whole grains and beans. It is followed by at least 21 countries, including Greece, Italy, Croatia, Lebanon, Turkey and Monaco. Based on traditional eating patterns.

The diet includes mostly plant foods such as fruits and vegetables, but also includes unsaturated fats from whole grains, beans, nuts, seafood, lean poultry and olive oil.

According to a study titled “The Mediterranean Diet: A History of Health,” published in Iran Public Health Journal, the origin of the diet is related to medieval dietary patterns. The ancient Roman tradition was supplemented by modelling on the Greek model, identifying “bread, wine and oil products as symbols of rural culture and agriculture. Sheep cheese, vegetables (leeks, mallow, lettuce, chicory, mushrooms), and rarely eats meat, preferring to eat seafood (the ancient Romans ate a lot).

How Do Diets Work?

The diet focuses on filling the plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, legumes, olive oil, herbs and spices each day. Seafood and fish he eats at least twice a week, chicken, eggs, cheese and yogurt in moderation.

Red meat and sweets are considered occasional treats, but an occasional glass of wine is acceptable.

Indian Express According to Zoya Saab, nutritionist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai, this type of diet focuses on an individual’s eating patterns and can be customized based on their medical history. It promotes saturated fat and omega-3 fatty acids and promotes healthy cholesterol levels, which leads to a healthy heart, she added.

What are the benefits of dieting?

This diet has a simple yet effective approach. It reduces the risk of cancer and heart disease and promotes a higher quality of life.

The benefits of the Mediterranean diet were first published in a seven-country study (SCS). This is the first major study to examine diet and lifestyle along with other risk factors for cardiovascular disease in all countries. Indian Express.

This study showed that the type of fat (saturated, monosaturated, or polyunsaturated) is much more important for cardiovascular health than total fat intake. “If the fat is unsaturated, even up to 40% of total calories from fat may be good for heart health,” it says.

People living in the Mediterranean region today do not eat the same food as they did in the 1950s and 1960s, but the benefits of this diet remain because it can be easily adapted to any region or food culture.

Can you lose weight on a Mediterranean diet?

You can lose weight with this simple yet effective diet plan.

For example, eating too much olive oil, cheese, whole grains, and nuts can have the opposite effect.

US News and World Report cited author Elena Paravantes Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners One of the most important aspects of this diet for weight loss is that it’s easy to follow for the long term.

“In fact, it’s a way of eating and a way of life that lasts forever. The traditional Mediterranean diet is 40% carbohydrates, 40% fat, and about 20% protein. This combination is great for long-term weight loss. “It’s been shown to be less than ideal for diets, but it’s been associated with lower mortality. The diet is rich in vegetables, beans, and olive oil, which helps you feel full,” she said. rice field.

