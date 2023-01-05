This intelligent surgical knife can detect cancer in seconds





The Surgical Intelligent Knife (iKnife) can rapidly identify human tissue in real time and is a form of ambient mass spectrometry.

New Delhi ,

Demonstration of iKnife. (Photo: Imperial College London)

India Today Webdesk: Newly developed surgical knives may aid cancer treatment strategies by reducing diagnosis time and giving treatment go-ahead. Surgical knives can detect uterine cancer in seconds, allowing for faster diagnosis. Researchers say delays in diagnosing and treating endometrial cancer have a negative impact on patient survival. A Surgical Intelligent Knife (iKnife) called Rapid Evaporative Ionization Mass Spectrometry (REIMS) can rapidly identify human tissue in real time and is a form of ambient mass spectrometry. Experts at Imperial College London have revealed that an intelligent surgical knife can detect the presence of endometrial cancer using standard electrosurgery techniques. The iKnife has already been shown to correctly identify various tissue types such as lung, colon and liver. Read more | What are the atmospheric rivers that bring heavy rains and floods to America? For more information on the new findings, please visit Published in Cancers magazineThe aim of the study, he said, was to see if the iKnife could correctly identify endometrial cancer from endometrial pipette biopsy samples. The researchers tested the system by analyzing biopsy tissue samples from her 150 women with suspected uterine cancer and compared the results with current diagnostic methods. Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer. (Photo: Getty) Surgical instruments use standard electrosurgical methods to generate a surgical aerosol, which is interrogated with a mass spectrometer to provide real-time tissue signatures. It reliably diagnoses endometrial cancer in seconds with a diagnostic accuracy of 89%. Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer in the Western world, with over 120,000 new diagnoses annually in the European Union. A biopsy can be obtained by outpatient endometrial sampling or hysteroscopy from either an outpatient or an inpatient, and histologic diagnosis may take up to 2 weeks. Read more | Bird Body, Dinosaur Skull: The Discovery Perplexed Researchers “The iKnife has been shown to positively discriminate tissue types such as lung, liver and colon based on tissue-derived lipidomic profiles. [11]In addition, the iKnife has also been shown to accurately distinguish between normal and malignant tissue in various tumor sites, including colon, breast, cervical and ovarian tissue,” the researchers said in their paper. “The iKnife has the potential to completely revolutionize the way people seen in rapid access clinics with significant abnormal vaginal bleeding diagnosed with possible endometrial cancer are managed. With a high diagnostic accuracy of 89% and a positive predictive value of 94%, a negative iKnife result provides immediate reassurance that cancer is highly unlikely and that further tests and scans and a biopsy are recommended. We can expedite the treatment of people who have been shown to have cancer,” Professor Sadaf Gaem Magami, who led the study, told The Guardian. Read more | Your blood type may predict your risk of stroke before age 60: study Edited by: Shiv Kumar Tripati release date: January 5, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/science/story/this-intelligent-surgical-knife-can-detect-cancer-within-seconds-2317645-2023-01-05

