Low-carbohydrate diet reduces seizures in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy





A 160-person trial found that combining standard epilepsy therapy with a low-carbohydrate diet reduced seizures by more than 50% in a quarter of participants.

Low-carbohydrate diet helped reduce seizures in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock pairing low carb diet Using typical epilepsy drugs can reduce seizures by 50% in people with drug-resistant epilepsy. Treat using a low-carbohydrate diet epilepsy Began about a century ago However, with the development of antiepileptic drugs, it fell out of favor.However, nearly one-third 50 million people People with epilepsy around the world do not respond to these drugs. manjari tripati At the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the research team recruited 160 people aged between 10 and 55 who, despite using at least three anti-epileptic drugs at their maximum doses, were given two doses per month. I had seizures more than once.The researchers advised half of them to follow the modified Atkins diet, which consisted of eating only 20 grams. carbohydrates Save a day 275 grams US dietary guidelines recommend daily intake for adults. All participants continued on standard epilepsy medications. Caregivers used daily logs to track seizures and diet, and participants completed quality-of-life questionnaires before and after the study. After 6 months, more than 26% of those on the low-carbohydrate diet experienced a 50% reduction in monthly seizures compared to the month before the study. The same was true for just 2.5% of him in the control group. The low-carbohydrate group also reported significantly improved quality of life on average compared to the control group. A low-carb diet reduces seizures by inducing ketosis. body burns fat As its main fuel, says Tripathi.there is many potential mechanisms Why does this improve epilepsy, including altered gut microbiota, inflammation, and electrical signaling between neurons, she says. Mackenzie Servenka Dr. Johns Hopkins University in Maryland says it’s heartening to confirm that the Modified Atkins Diet can be an effective treatment. Previous research to treat epilepsy with diet has often used a ketogenic diet, which requires calculating the carbohydrate-to-fat ratio of all foods. There is a possibility, ”he says Cervenka. “The Modified Atkins Diet is less rigorous in terms of preparation and monitoring,” she says. Journal reference: neurology, DOI: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000206776 Sign up for our free Medical checkup A newsletter every Saturday with all the health and fitness news you need to know More on these topics:

