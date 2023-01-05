Turning Cancer Cells into Cancer Killers, Vaccines: Research





Scientists are taking advantage of new methods of reorientation cancer Studies show it turns cells into powerful anti-cancer agents. According to this study, researchers have developed a novel cell therapy approach to train the immune system so that it can eliminate established tumors, induce long-term immunity, and prevent cancer recurrence. In a new study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a team of researchers tested a dual-acting, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain tumor glioblastoma, with promising results. Research says. The findings are published in the journal Science Translational Medicine. “Our team pursued a simple idea: take cancer cells and transform them into cancer cells and vaccines,” says the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy ( Corresponding author Khalid Shah, director of the CSTI and vice chair of the study, said: Faculty of Neurosurgery, Brigham University, Harvard Medical School and Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI). “We use genetic engineering to develop therapies that repurpose cancer cells to kill tumor cells, stimulate the immune system to destroy primary tumors, and prevent cancer,” Shah said. says. Cancer vaccines are an area of ​​active research in many labs, but the approach taken by Shah and his colleagues is unique, the study says. Instead of using inactivated tumor cells, the team reuses live tumor cells with abnormal characteristics. Like a homing pigeon returning to its roost, live tumor cells travel long distances in the brain to return to the location of their fellow tumor cells. Taking advantage of this unique property, Shah’s team manipulated living tumor cells using the gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 and repurposed them to release a tumor-cell-killing agent, the study said. I’m here. Genetically engineered tumor cells are also designed to express factors that allow the immune system to easily find, tag, and remember, priming the immune system for long-term anti-tumor responses. says the study. The team has developed repurposed CRISPR-enhanced and reverse-engineered therapeutic tumor cells (ThTCs) in a variety of mouse strains, including those that yield human-derived bone marrow, liver, and thymocytes that mimic the human immune microenvironment. ), the study said. Shah’s team also built a two-layer safety switch into cancer cells. When this switch is activated, it will eradicate her ThTC as needed. This dual-action cell therapy is safe, applicable, and effective in these models, suggesting a therapeutic route, the study said. Although more testing and development is needed, Shah’s team specifically chose this model and used human cells to smooth the path to translating their findings into the patient setting, the study says. “Throughout everything we do at the center, we never lose sight of our patients, even when they are highly technical,” said Shah. “Our goal is to take an innovative yet translatable approach that will ultimately allow us to develop therapeutic cancer-killing vaccines that will have a lasting impact on medicine.” said Shah. Shah and colleagues note that this therapeutic strategy is applicable to a broader range of solid tumors, requiring further investigation of its application.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/science-and-environment/turning-cancer-cells-to-cancer-killers-vaccines-study-1178168.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos