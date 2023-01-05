Warning signs of arthritis and how to control joint pain

The winter months are much more difficult for arthritis sufferers, as the cold wind causes severe pain in the joints.

When the temperature drops, the capillaries narrow, causing stiffness and joint swelling. Cold air reduces blood flow to the limbs, lowers vitamin D levels in the body, and causes weakening of bones and joints.

Arthritis is a common joint problem that causes pain, swelling, and tenderness in one or more joints. It can occur at any age. However, people with a family history of arthritis, or who have previously suffered from joint injuries or obesity, are at higher risk of coping with the arthritic condition.

Here are the most common warning signs of arthritis you need to know about and some key tips you can follow to prevent severe joint pain.

morning stiffness

Stiffness that lasts longer than an hour suggests arthritis, especially when waking up in the morning or after sitting in a chair for long periods of time.

constant pain

Arthritis pain may be constant or come and go. Pain can occur in one or many different parts of the body, even when moving or at rest.

inflammation and swelling

Arthritis is primarily associated with joint swelling and inflammation. The affected skin may become red, swollen, and warm. If swelling persists for more than 3 days she should see a doctor.

hard to get up

Pain that makes it difficult to get out of bed or a chair can be a sign of arthritis in your joints.

Some important tips to prevent severe joint pain during winter:

Stay active and keep moving, take a walk, or do your daily activities. Cover your hands with woolen gloves and your feet with socks and stockings to keep you warm and relieve joint pain. Maintain a healthy weight and do the exercises your physical therapist suggests. Stay hydrated, drink some hot tea, or have some soup. Monitor your vitamin D levels, spend time outdoors and get some natural sunlight. Massage around the affected joint to reduce muscle pain.

