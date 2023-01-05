Health
Are patients with a history of MIS-C at increased risk of side effects from COVID-19 vaccination?
In a recent study published in JAMA network opena team of researchers investigated the reactogenicity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine in pediatric patients Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Background
One complication of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seen in the pediatric population is a rare but severe condition known as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C. It’s an inflammatory response.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a 90-day interval between a diagnosis of MIS-C and vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine, but there is uncertainty as to whether the COVID-19 vaccine induces Information is missing. Recurrent dysregulated immune responses in patients with MIS-C.
The lack of clarity on the expected side effects following COVID-19 vaccination of children with MIS-C has caused vaccine hesitation and concern among parents of children with MIS-C. Therefore, it is important to assess the reactogenicity of her COVID-19 vaccine in a pediatric population with MIS-C.
About research
In this study, investigators investigated a cohort of MIS-C patients enrolled in a cross-sectional observational prospective study by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health. A patient with MIS-C was eligible to participate in this study if she was 5 years of age or older and had been diagnosed with MIS-C at least 90 days earlier.
After informed consent was obtained, participants were asked to complete a questionnaire regarding their COVID-19 vaccination status and any side effects they may have experienced following vaccination. Her MIS-C patients who had been vaccinated before being diagnosed were excluded from the study. Baseline characteristics and demographic data such as race and ethnicity were obtained from medical records and used to understand differences in side effects by race or ethnic group. Adverse reactions were also compared between the first and her second vaccinations.
result
As a result, a total of 385 patients were investigated, 185 of whom were reported to have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination. The median age of vaccinated patients he was 12.2 years and 73.5% (136) were male. The median time between being diagnosed with MIS-C and receiving his first dose of vaccine was 9 months. Of her 185 patients vaccinated, 31 received only her first dose, 142 received her second dose, and 12 received her third dose. . Adverse reactions were not significantly different between doses 1 and 2.
Nearly all (98.9%) of vaccinated participants received the Pfizer-Biontech messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) BNT162b2 vaccine, and 48.6% (90%) had mild symptoms such as arm pain and fatigue. reported side effects, with fever initially occurring in 21 patients. vaccination day. Of the 90 side effect patients, 32 (17.3%) required treatment and side effects were treated with ibuprofen or acetaminophen.
Besides fatigue, arm pain and fever, reported symptoms include: stomach ache, chills, conjunctival injection, arm redness, swelling, or rash. No recurrence of MIS-C or myocarditis was diagnosed in any participant after vaccination.
Length of hospital stay or disease severity with MIS-C did not differ significantly between vaccinated and non-vaccinated patients and patients requiring admission to an intensive care unit or ventilator. , or the proportion of patients experiencing ventricular dysfunction was similar across all regions. two groups.
Participants spanned a variety of racial and ethnic groups, but did not belong to Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander groups. Hispanic and white, non-Hispanic participants were more likely than black, non-Hispanic participants to provide vaccination data, although length of hospital stay or severity of her MIS-C differed between groups. There was no significant difference in
Conclusion
In summary, this prospective observational study evaluated potential side effects after one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in pediatric patients who developed MIS-C after previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. did. The researcher collected and analyzed data on COVID-19 vaccination status and reported side effects from her cohort of MIS-C patients who received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Overall, the results showed that none of the participants experienced serious side effects or were diagnosed with recurrent MIS-C or myocarditis. Mild side effects such as arm pain, fatigue, and fever were reported, some of which were treated with ibuprofen or acetaminophen. suggests that COVID-19 vaccine should be given 90 days after being diagnosed with MIS-C, following the recommendations of
