Swollen Joints Could Be a Sign of Arthritis: Advice from 10 Orthopedic Surgeons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]January 5: Swelling and pain in one or more joints are symptoms of arthritis. Joint stiffness and pain are the main signs of arthritis, and these symptoms often worsen with age. A top orthopedic surgeon provided the following suggestions on how to prevent inflamed joints and arthritis.

Doctor.Sushrut BaukalMS (Orth), MCH (Orth) (UK), Sushrut Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur

If you have swelling around your joints, you should see a professional as soon as possible.The possibility of abnormal joint loading leading to wear and tear in certain conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout, etc. should be ruled out immediately. All precautions should be taken early to ensure the longevity and preservation of the joint.

Dr. Syed Imran, Consultant Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon – Altius Hospital and Orthocare Clinic, Bangalore

Swollen joints may be the first sign that your joints are getting attention. Joint swelling occurs when fluid builds up in and around the joint. It causes pain, swelling and stiffness. The most common conditions in which it occurs are injury, infection, or arthritis, and may be due to degenerative or disease processes.

An evaluation with x-rays of the affected joints and, if necessary, several blood tests is required. Yes, early treatment promotes full function and a pain-free life.

Dr. Lamkinker Jar, MS (Ortho, AIIMS), Chief & Head Orthopedics (III), Joint Replacement and Sports Injury Specialist – Artemis Hospitals, Delhi NCR/ Gurgaon

Swelling of one or more joints can be caused by excessive fluid accumulation in or around the knee joint (joint effusion) or swelling of the tissue inside or around the joint (synovitis or arthritis) (synovial fluid encapulitis, etc.). Knee swelling can be the result of trauma, overuse injury, or an underlying medical condition and should be discussed with an orthopedic surgeon. You can request some tests if you want.

Timely intervention can prevent, cure, or slow the progression of arthritis.

Dr. Chintan Taoist Orthopedic Surgeon, DNB Ortho, D Ortho (Mumbai), FCPO, FPO (Singapore, USA),

Radicare Diagnostic Center and Comprehensive Specialty Clinic in Mumbai

Arthritis doesn’t just affect adults. It affects children too. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) in children and adolescents is unique in its symptoms and causes more than joint swelling.

The most common symptoms of JIA are severe joint pain, limp, swollen joints, and other systemic symptoms such as fever and rash. JIA is diagnosed with classic symptoms by a few specific blood tests. JIA may be present with other systemic conditions.

JIA is treatable with medication and therapy. JIA has a mostly favorable prognosis and may require long-term management. Treatment of JIA almost always requires expert guidance and dose adjustments. Children with JIA lead normal lives without significant impact on their future quality of life.

Doctor.Tushar Mehta, MBBS, DNB (Ortho), MNAMS, Sports Injury and Regenerative Medicine Expert, Founder – The Ashar Clinics, Gurugram

Joint swelling occurs when fluid is present in the tissues around the joint. It can be very painful and make movement in the affected joint difficult.

Joint pain and swelling can affect multiple joints at once.

Chronic joint pain and swelling can be caused by “rheumatoid” conditions that affect the joints, bones and muscles. There are over 200 different rheumatic conditions, including arthritis, gout, and lupus.

The most common types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, are the most commonly seen in our clinic.

Dr. Chirag Arora, MBBS, MS DNB FICS, Shoulder and Knee Surgeon – CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon

Swelling around the joints, especially the knees, can be a warning sign of arthritis. Accompanied by severe morning stiffness of the joints. On the other hand, age-related arthritis (degenerative type) has more symptoms after activity and in the evening. This distinction is particularly important as the treatments and outcomes for these two types are vast. Recommended initial treatments include increased activity, muscle-strengthening exercises, and joint supplements. Taking certain precautions, such as increasing the dose, is known to slow the progression of the disease.

Dr. Abhishek Gupta MS Orthopedics, FASM (USA), FSSI (Korea), Senior Consultant Arthroscopy and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Director – Ortho Wellness & Joints Clinic, Jaipur

Arthritis is characterized by joint pain, swelling, stiffness, redness, tenderness, and decreased range of motion and usually worsens with age. Common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, seronegative spondyloarthropathies, and gout. Osteoarthritis destroys the cartilage that covers the ends of bones. In rheumatoid arthritis and lupus arthritis, the body’s immune system attacks the joints. When there is too much uric acid in the blood, it crystallizes in the joints, causing gout. Risk factors for arthritis include family history, age, sex, previous injuries, obesity, smoking, and concomitant metabolic disorders. Physicians perform several physical clinical examinations and laboratory investigations, use imaging tools such as USG and MRI to diagnose and quantify disease, and then prescribe appropriate medications.

Dr. Rahul Kumar MBBS, MS (Ortho), Joint Replacement, Orthopedic Surgeon, Senior Consultant – Paras Hospital, Gurugram

Joint pain and swelling, especially in older people, are signs of arthritis. Swelling is caused by synovitis and fluid retention in the knee. The synovium is the lining of the knee joint that produces synovial fluid. When inflamed, in conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, it becomes swollen, overactive, produces large amounts of synovial fluid, and makes the joints extremely painful. aggravated by Therefore, if you have swelling or pain in your knee, consult a specialist and evaluate yourself.

Dr. Santosh Shetty, MBBS, MS (Ortho), MCh (Ortho), Robotic Joint Replacement, Criti Care Asia Group of Hospitals, Director of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement and HOD – Surana Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

Swelling and tenderness in one or more joints are common symptoms of arthritis. Symptoms of swollen joints include deep pain, warmth, stiffness, and an inability to move the joint normally. Advanced Tips to Prevent Joint Inflammation – Maintain a healthy weight, keep your joints moving, maintain good posture, exercise regularly, quit smoking, and eat a healthy diet high in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids. Let’s have a healthy meal.

Avoid high-impact, repetitive activities such as running, jumping, tennis, and high-impact aerobics. If you have had a serious injury with severe pain and fever for no apparent reason, followed by joint swelling that does not subside or becomes severe enough to interfere with your daily life, be sure to consult a doctor.

Doctor.Sachin Ratod MBBS, D’Ortho DNB Orthopedics, Consultant Orthopedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon Saifee and Wockhardt Hospital, South Mumbai

Joint swelling, or joint effusion, is the accumulation of fluid in the soft tissue surrounding the joint or the joint itself. There are other symptoms of swollen joints, such as joint stiffness, pain, redness, warmth, and a noticeable loss of joint range of motion. Joint swelling can occur in joints all over the body, depending on the exact cause.

Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, psoriasis, and septic arthritis cause joint swelling and can also result from other chronic diseases, illnesses, or acute injuries. , social and family life. There are things you can try to reduce the swelling yourself. However, if the joint is swollen for no apparent reason or if the swelling does not go away after a few days, people should see a doctor.