Where does the case stand in Memphis?

Entering the new year, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus cases appear to be continuing to decline in the Memphis area, but COVID-19 cases are creeping in.

According to local infectious disease experts, several viral diseases have spiked around or after the winter holidays in the past few years, with many people traveling or gathering indoors without wearing masks. increase. It’s too early to tell if he will see a surge of any or all of the three viruses in the Memphis area in January. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are peaking earlier than usual in the region, doctors said.

What three local experts had to say about COVID-19, flu and RSV in the Memphis area, and when to get vaccinated, Mid-South residents warned of COVID-19 surge in China Here are some thoughts on whether or not you should be concerned.

Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus down in Memphis area

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have been 18 million flu cases, 19,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 12,000 flu-related deaths across the United States so far this season.

Healthcare news:Methodist Le Bonheur is now out of the Blue Cross TN patient network

Sickle cell disease:How Tennessee’s Black Churches Are Working to Combat Sickle Cell Disease

Influenza activity remains high but has declined in most parts of the country, according to the CDC’s weekly report issued before Christmas. Shirin Mazumder, Ph.D., an infectious disease specialist in the health care system. As of the week of Dec. 19, his 4.3% of all emergency room visits in Shelby County were flu-related. an increase from the same period last year, it’s gone down quite a bit since autumn.

“We seem to have peaked in October, late October, early November, so nearly 12% of emergency room visits were for flu-like illness at that time,” Mazumder said.

She said hospitals in the Methodist Network have seen a decline in the number of flu-positive inpatients, and the same is being seen in the outpatient population she works with.

Dr. Sandy Arnold, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and a professor at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center, said the hospital saw an unusually high number of RSV cases in early fall. However, they have decreased in the last two months.

“There are still many children with respiratory viruses and respiratory viral complications, but we are no longer overwhelmed by patients with bronchitis,” she said.

According to the CDC, on average, RSV causes 2.1 million outpatient visits, 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations, and 100 to 300 deaths among children under the age of five each year. The virus also causes hospitalization and death in adults over the age of 65, but is more commonly associated with children.

Childhood flu cases are also declining, Arnold said. From December 1 until the 29th, about 250 children came to Le Bonheur’s emergency department with flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus. In November, he had more than 1,200 positive tests at children’s hospitals.

“God gave us responsibility”:Memphis couple empties 401(k) to fight COVID, but it’s not over

Coming to Memphis:Mental Health Co-op to Open Memphis Clinic Spring 2023

COVID-19 on the rise in Memphis area

Nationally, the number of COVID-19 is increasing in the United States. More than 487,000 new cases were reported nationwide during the week of Christmas, according to the CDC. The United States also averaged about 5,000 new hospitalizations each day related to the virus.

The latest Shelby County Health Department update from December 25-31 reported 1,183 new cases. Since May, the number of infected people has increased slowly but steadily. His positive test rate also spiked in December. This statistic is affected by both the spread of the virus and the number of reported tests.

Dr. Steve Slerkeld, an infectious disease specialist at the Baptist Memorial Health Care System, said hospitals are seeing some relief as the number of flu cases has dropped.

“The real problem is that the improvement is more than filled by a rampaging, sort of COVID resurgence. And it’s very disappointing and heartbreaking,” he said.

At his hospital, Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 15. As of December 29, the number was 99 for him. Because of COVID-19, those who test positive for the virus must be isolated from other patients in specially equipped rooms, and healthcare workers must wear multiple layers of personal protective equipment. I have.

“For so many hospitals across the country, it enhances work,” Threlkeld said. “The biggest thing that I have experienced is getting people into your hospital from smaller peripheral hospitals who need tertiary center care when many of your hospital beds are full. It is difficult to move.”

UT in Memphis:‘We have a lot to do and we’ll do it together’: UTHSC inauguration held

Shelby County News:County launched ShelbyCares in February with the goal of connecting residents to healthcare

One of the few silver linings, Threlkeld said, is that most COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized are far less ill than in previous waves. Even so, some unvaccinated people and people with serious underlying medical conditions become seriously ill and die.

Shelby County has reported more than 288,000 cases since the virus was first detected locally in March 2020. Experts believe the real total is higher because of unreported cases, whether by people who weren’t tested when sick or who didn’t report positive results. increase. – Home test.

As of December 31, Shelby County had reported 3,551 COVID-19 deaths, representing 1.2% of all reported cases in the county. The ages of those killed ranged from he was 10 to he was 107.

China sees surge in COVID-19

The Chinese government continues to crack down on information about the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the resulting hospitalizations and deaths, but all reports point to a spike in cases. Hospitals and crematoria are overwhelmed.

Both Mazumder and Threlkeld said rapid transmission was a concern and needed attention.

“The concern in the medical community is that new subspecies may emerge and spread around the world. So this is what I think we need to be concerned about.” says Mazumder.

Threlkeld said the rapid rise in China is eye-catching because the virus originated in China. However, he said the rapid increase in the virus everywhere is worrying.

“When the number of cases increases significantly and over time, the chances of generating those variants suddenly increase,” he said. “

Memphis news:Serenity Recovery Center in Memphis Receives Federal Grant to Expand Operations

Hospital safety:How did a recent report rate Memphis-area hospitals?

Immunization remains essential

Flu cases are down, but even if you do get the flu this season, if you haven’t yet been vaccinated, there are good reasons to get one, Slerkeld said. The early wave of influenza was influenza A. Influenza B may experience increased circulation as the flu season drags through winter and into early spring. A flu shot protects against both.

“This is a very good and effective vaccine. is a safe vaccine,” said Threlkeld. And the typical mid-southern flu season peaked late, with “no sign that the flu is over.”

Mazumdar echoed that sentiment.

“It’s not too late yet,” she said. “We started flu season a little earlier than usual, but usually flu season is critical until February, so it’s never too late for people to get their flu shots.”

The same applies to children, Arnold said.

“It’s never too late to get the flu shot. Toddlers under 9 should get two doses of the flu shot the first time they get it. So make sure your child has never had it. If not, get your first flu shot and then your second dose.”Annual flu shots are highly effective in preventing severe flu hospitalizations and child deaths.” is.”

All three doctors also advised people to get a COVID-19 booster, especially if they’re around the elderly or people with underlying medical conditions.

Corinne S Kennedy is responsible for healthcare, economic development and real estate for The Commercial Appeal. You can contact her via her email. [email protected]