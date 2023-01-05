Flu and Covid-19 hospitalizations down, but levels still high

debt Le and Covid-19 hospitalization England fell last week but remain at high levels, the figures show.

Health professionals may have been impacted by fewer hospitals reporting data during the festive period and by a reduction in public social contact as schools and workplaces were closed. He said the number should be treated with caution because it is high.

According to the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), hospitalizations for influenza in the week to 1 January were 8.3 per 100,000 people, down from 14.8 the previous week, the highest level in at least a decade.

Despite the decline, the rate remains higher than at any point in the last four winters.

admission 61.8 per 100,000 for those aged 85 and over and 31.8 for those aged 75 to 84, which remains the highest among the oldest groups.

Covid-19 hospitalizations also declined, from 11.8 to 10.7 per 100,000 people.

Hospitalization rates for coronavirus were again highest among the elderly, at 130.7 for those aged 85 and over and 51.8 for those aged 75-84.

This winter included the weekend of December 24/25, followed by the bank holidays of December 26 and 27.

UKHSA said the latest data may have been affected by some hospitals not returning full figures and by “delays in reporting over Christmas and New Years and bank holidays”.

However, it is also possible that the transmission of the virus was temporarily reduced as fewer people traveled and many communal buildings were closed due to “lower social contact rates during holidays”.

Steve Russell, the NHS’s director of immunization and screening, said that while health services had vaccinated four in five people over the age of 65 about 20 million doses of the flu vaccine, “unfortunately, hospitalizations with flu The numbers are still very high, so it remains important that all eligible people participate: pregnant women and children aged 2 and 3 who have not yet been vaccinated against the flu; Please book as soon as possible.”

UKHSA Chief Executive Dame Jenny Harries There was a “dramatic increase” in flu visitor numbers before Christmas, but recently it’s started to decline.

“I urge everyone who qualifies to get the free flu vaccine. This is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness,” she said.

“Influenza vaccination coverage is particularly low in children aged 2 and 3, so if your child is eligible, take an offer as soon as possible.

“Covid-19 is also continuing to circulate at high levels and anyone who qualifies for a booster should come forward.”

Nearly half of those aged 55 to 59 have not received a new coronavirus vaccine.

The latest UKHSA estimates show that 81.9% of those aged 80 and over, 82.1% of those aged 75-79 and 78.7% of those aged 70-74 have been jabbed.

However, levels were much lower in the younger group: 71.6% of 65-69 year olds, 60.8% of 60-64 year olds, 51.5% of 55-59 year olds, and 41.8% of 50-54 year olds. age.

Anyone over the age of 50 can schedule a booster appointment as long as they had their last injection at least 3 months ago.

There are also dosages for frontline healthcare workers, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Meanwhile, the number of people testing positive for coronavirus in UK hospitals appears to have leveled off at just over 9,000.

The figure had been trending upward since the beginning of December, but the trend has recently come to a halt as 9,332 patients were recorded with Covid-19 on 4 January, down 1% from the previous week. did.

The number of hospitals exceeded 17,000 during the winter 2021/22 wave of infections.