Study Finds MIS-C Is More Common And Severe Than Previously Reported

Although still rare, MIS-C post-Covid-19 is more common and serious than previously reported, with significant racial disparities in cases. study Published Thursday at JAMA Network Open. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which primarily emerges after Covid-19 infection, causes inflammation in different parts of the body and can affect major organs such as the kidneys, brain, lungs and heart. In some cases, it can be deadly. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently relies on spontaneous case reports from local health departments for MIS-C surveillance. until November they logged A total of about 9,000 cases and 74 deaths from MIS-C out of millions of Covid-19 cases in children. With an official diagnostic code for MIS-C established in 2021, a new study analyzed records collected by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality from thousands of hospitals representing more than three-quarters of the American population. . We found that there were approximately 17 MIS-C hospitalizations for every 100 children hospitalized for Covid-19 in 2021. Hospitalizations for MIS-C were typically younger than those for Covid-19, It was more likely to occur in male children. The more organs affected, the worse the outcome. Mortality increased from 1% to 6% as the number of affected organ systems increased from two to six or more, according to a new study. His hospital stay doubled from 4 days to 8 days, and adverse drug events more than tripled from 5% to 18%. Overall, more than 60% of children hospitalized with MIS-C had two or more organ systems affected. Of those, approximately 8% of patients had at least six of her organ systems affected. Racial disparities in Covid-19 outcomes are well established, and this new study found even greater differences in MIS-C outcomes. Hospitalizations for MIS-C were twice as common in black children as in white children. Also, a black child accounted for about 24% of all her MIS-C cases, while he accounted for 32% of the most severe cases that affected at least her six organ systems. rice field. The researchers also found that “the severity of MIS-C in black children is likely exacerbated by socioeconomic factors.” They did not find the same association for hospitalizations due to Covid-19. According to a commentary on the study by pediatricians and researchers at the University of Colorado, these findings “increase our knowledge of the disparities and outcomes of MIS-C and COVID-19, and highlight the risks and implications of increased organ system dysfunction.” I guess.” medicine. But they raise even more serious questions, such as the specific reasons for the great racial disparity.

