Treatment of combat-related PTSD is advancing in ways that have been shown to be rapid and effective

Written by Julie Collins of UT Health San Antonio and Consortium to Alleviate PTSD (CAP) Network.

The results of the survey were announced on January 5. JAMA network open It represents an important advance in the treatment of psychological trauma caused by war.

Researchers report that treatment for combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which affects hundreds of thousands of U.S. military and veterans, is rapid and effective for the majority of patients. . their research After 3 weeks of outpatient long-term exposure therapy, more than 60% of patients experienced a clinically significant reduction in PTSD symptoms, and more than 50% had long-term remission of diagnosis. Study participants also showed significant improvement in related deficits and daily functioning.

Results show that patients condensed conventional long-term exposure (also called PE) into 3 weeks of daily treatment or an intensive outpatient format that includes several intensifications to address the specific challenges of PTSD in combatants. It was the same whether or not they received

The research team, led by Dr. Alan Peterson of the University of Texas Health San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio), studied 234 military personnel and veterans from four locations in South and Central Texas. A randomized clinical trial was conducted. The effort was part of his PTSD Mitigation Consortium (CAP) effort, a national network jointly funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Peterson, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at UT Health San Antonio and director of the CAP and STRONG STAR consortium, said the findings advance the group’s previous work and significantly improve on previous results. I was.

Improve Combatant Outcomes

“As we begin the first clinical trial evaluating PTSD treatment in the active military population, we are excited to see a more than 10-point increase in PTSD remission rates compared to previous PE studies we have conducted.” Peterson said.

In that first study, we tested a standard PE protocol. He did 10 90-minute sessions over 8 weeks, and he also tested a mass format of 90-minute sessions every day for 2 weeks. The two forms of delivery have proven equally effective in reducing symptoms and losing diagnosis, with initial post-treatment remission rates of less than 50% and approximately 40% of patients after 6 months. Treatment efficacy was maintained. The population format had a much lower dropout rate.

“These initial results are encouraging and demonstrate that PE is effective in combat-related PTSD,” said Peterson. “However, because the success rate is much lower than in civilians treated with this therapy, we are developing and testing therapeutic indications that address unique aspects of combat-related PTSD and may improve outcomes. I wanted to. That’s what was done in the current study.

Current study design and rationale

Long-term exposure includes repeated retelling of the traumatic experience by the patient, along with homework assignments to engage in activities that the patient avoids because of the traumatic experience or anxiety. The goal is to help patients process thoughts about their trauma, calm memory-induced anxiety, and regain control of their lives.

In the original study, it was thought that patients may not have had enough time to complete their homework, especially in high-volume formats, and may have faced many distractions. In both arms of the study, patients took time off from work and other day-to-day responsibilities to devote full time to treatment and recovery.

Also, given that combat-related PTSD is more difficult to treat in the current study and patients may need additional time to process trauma memories, the duration of treatment for both groups was has been extended from 2 weeks to 3 weeks.

Only these treatment changes were made in the comparison arm, called Massed-PE. The other arm is called the intensive outpatient or IOP.

PE had several additional enhancements that researchers hypothesized would improve treatment outcomes for combat-related PTSD.

Peterson gave an example. “Public trauma often includes his one-time traumatic event, such as an accident, or recurring trauma of a particular type, such as abuse,” he said. . “Over the course of one or more combat deployments, military personnel may experience hundreds of traumatic events involving different types of trauma. Therefore, we employed a traditional PE protocol in which patients focused on only one major trauma during treatment, allowing patients in this study to work with their therapists to address their top three traumas. I thought I would.”

He said the treatment started with the least painful of these three traumas and then worked its way up to the most painful in order to gain confidence in the treatment. Some of the other changes included team-based treatment with multiple clinicians supporting patient care. Clinic-based completion of homework to reduce avoidance. A brief therapist feedback session during the day to increase opportunities for additional support and processing. Family or friend involvement during educational sessions to improve social support. A post-treatment booster session to maintain therapeutic efficacy.

Findings, Impact and Next Steps

The results were contrary to what the researchers expected: both groups had similar levels of reduction in PTSD symptoms and associated disability, similar increases in PTSD remission rates, and improvements in psychosocial functioning over time. . With several measures, Massed-PE initially produced significant improvement, but decreased by the 6-month follow-up. Patients with IOP-PE were more likely to maintain improvement 6 months after treatment.

Although the researchers say that the additional investment of resources required for the IOP-PE format may not be justified because there was no significant difference in long-term results, the overall study results are very positive. is.

“With nearly two-thirds of participants reporting clinically meaningful symptom improvement and more than half reporting losing their PTSD diagnosis, this study demonstrates that combat-related PTSD can be effective in as little as three weeks. It provides important new evidence that it can be therapeutically therapeutic,” Peterson said.

He and his colleagues noted that while condensed therapy may not be viable for everyone, “the results suggest that a compressed form adapted to the military situation could be effective in treating PTSD, disability, and PTSD in most participants.” It has been shown to produce significant, meaningful and lasting improvement in functional impairment.

They say this makes condensed treatments an important option for U.S. servicemen and veterans after 20 years of military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. It may now gain more attention as war raises international concerns about the risk of PTSD among military and civilian personnel.

Moving forward, the research team notes that their findings indicate that there is room for continued improvement in the treatment of combat-related PTSD. They add that the compressed treatment format evaluated in this study is suitable for evaluating novel alternative therapies that combine cognitive-behavioral therapy with pharmacotherapy and medical devices. “This kind of research is already underway,” Peterson said.

Collaborations on this important research are extensive and include the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio, Texas; South Texas Veterans Health Care System; Central Texas Veterans Health Care System; JBSA-Fort Sam Houston; Members of the Center’s research team participated. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University, Duke University, Boston University, His PTSD National Center in VA, VA Healthcare System in Boston, Massachusetts. Durham, North Carolina. and Menlo Park, California.