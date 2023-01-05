Gut bacteria may be involved in diabetes

overview: People with higher levels of the gut bacterium Coprocococcus tend to have higher insulin sensitivity, while those with higher levels of flavonifractor have lower levels of insulin sensitivity. It may play an important role in the development of type 2 diabetes.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Early results from an ongoing prospective study led by researchers at Cedars-Sinai suggest that one type of bacterium found in the gut may contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes, and that another type of bacterium may contribute. may protect against this disease.

Research published in peer-reviewed journals Diabetes mellitusfound that people with higher levels of a bacterium called Coprococcus tended to have higher insulin sensitivity, while those with higher levels of the bacterial flavonifractor in their microbiome tended to have lower insulin sensitivity.

For years, researchers have sought to understand why people develop diabetes by studying the composition of the microbiome, the collection of microorganisms including fungi, bacteria, and viruses that live in the digestive tract. rice field.

The microbiome is believed to be influenced by drugs and diet. Studies have also found that people who don’t process their insulin properly have lower levels of a specific type of bacteria that produces a fatty acid called butyric acid.

Mark Goodarzi, MD, Ph.D., director of the Endocrine Genetics Laboratory in Cedars-Sinai, is tracking and observing people at risk for diabetes to see if people with low levels of these bacteria develop the disease. is leading an ongoing study examining .

“The big question we want to address is: did microbiome differences drive diabetes, or did diabetes drive microbiome differences?” Senior author of the study, Microbiome and Insulin Longitudinal Evaluation Study said Goodarzi, principal investigator of a multicenter study called (MILES).

Since 2018, researchers involved in MILES have collected information from participating black and non-Hispanic white adults ages 40 to 80. A previous cohort study of the MILES trial found that cesarean delivery was associated with an increased risk of developing prediabetes. and diabetes.

For the latest study from this ongoing trial, researchers analyzed data from 352 people without known diabetes recruited from the Wake Forest Baptist Health System in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Study participants attended three clinic visits and were asked to collect stool samples prior to the visit. Investigators analyzed the data collected during the first visit. They genetically sequenced stool samples, for example, to study the participants’ microbiomes, specifically looking for bacteria that previous studies found to be associated with insulin resistance. rice field.

Each participant also completed a dietary questionnaire and underwent an oral glucose tolerance test used to determine their ability to process glucose.

The researchers found that 28 had oral glucose tolerance results meeting the criteria for diabetes. They also found that 135 had pre-diabetes. It is a condition in which a person’s blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to meet the definition of diabetes.

The researchers analyzed 36 butyrate-producing bacteria found in fecal samples and their association with a person’s ability to maintain normal levels of insulin. They controlled for factors that may also contribute to diabetes risk in humans, such as age, gender, body mass index and race.Coprococcus and related bacteria are a network of bacteria with beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity. formed.

Despite being butyric acid producers, flavonifractors have been associated with insulin resistance. Previous studies by others have found high levels of flavonifractors in the stool of diabetic patients.

The microbiome is believed to be influenced by drugs and diet.image is public domain

The researchers continue to study samples from patients who participated in this study to see how insulin production and microbiome composition change over time. We plan to study how it affects the bacterial balance.

But Goodarzi stressed that it’s too early to know how the microbiome can be altered to reduce diabetes risk.

“As for the idea of ​​taking probiotics, it’s actually going to be somewhat ,” said Goodarzi, who is also the Eris M. Field Chair of Diabetes Research at Cedars-Sinai.

“Further research is needed to identify the specific bacteria that need to be modulated to prevent or treat diabetes, but it will likely happen within the next five to 10 years.”

