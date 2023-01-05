Health
How a nutritionist approaches your 2023 diet goals
As a society, we are often obsessed with perfection, especially when it comes to our bodies. What is the “perfect” body?
In 2022, more than half 52% of food and health survey participants said they followed a specific diet or eating habits. The main motivation for these participants’ diet was a desire to lead a healthier lifestyle and weight loss.
When setting diet-related goals for 2023, consider how you’ll approach them. Her Kianesha Renee Dreher, registered dietitian at Florida Champions Her Gate, said: Most diets focus on restricting certain foods for weight loss, she says.
She adds that diets can focus too much on the scale and limit what you eat. There is a possibility.”
Continually limiting yourself can lead to yo-yo dieting where you’re constantly losing and gaining weight. We know that it can cause anxiety of guilt and shame.
“Eating disorders look different for everyone. Black women can have eating disorders and may not even be aware of this. We are failing ourselves and it becomes an endless cycle,” Dreher says.
according to National Eating Disorders Association, women of color are more susceptible to eating disorders because they are traumatized. Black women are less likely to seek treatment for eating disorders. This may be partly due to stigma and stereotypes about eating disorders. It is often assumed that this is not what happens in the black community.
Everyone should be confident in their skin, but you can achieve your goals without crash dieting or limiting yourself. It is ideal to choose
Diet culture can have a huge impact on black women because we are often held hostage by unrealistic beauty standards.
“A lot of us black women have to do with self-esteem and the desire to change our appearance because of social standards,” says Dreyer. In this culture, the demand for quick results makes it difficult to be comfortable.”
If you follow body trends, you may have noticed that the Brazilian butt lift is currently reigning in the black community.They may give women the “figure eight” they want, but BBL can be fatal. Journal of Cosmetic Surgery found that BBL has the highest mortality rate among cosmetic surgeries in the United States. The report also found that his 3% of patients died after her BBL. The cause was usually a fat embolism, in which droplets of fat enter the bloodstream through part of a blood vessel.
Instead of thinking of dieting as a way to rob you of immediate results, aim for long-term lifestyle changes. It may be.
“Think about the healthy lifestyle changes we can make, like adding vegetables, limiting portions, having a work lunch, or exercising,” says Dreer.
Research shows that the type of vegetables you eat is also important. Starchy vegetables such as potatoes, corn, and peas are involved. weight gainBerries, apples, pears and cauliflower, on the other hand, promote weight loss. Portion control can be a healthier approach to dieting because it’s a way to eat the foods you love as they are. consumer reportstandardizing your portions can reduce your caloric intake by about 527 calories a day.
The key is that food is meant to be enjoyed, so don’t set dietary goals that limit what you eat this year.
“There are no off-limits foods, all foods fit,” says Dreyer. “You have to understand how they fit together by planning.”
One approach she recommends is meal planning. Decide what you want to eat for the week, then buy the groceries to prepare those meals. You can also leave your favorite foods alone and switch to healthier alternatives. If you’re a white rice lover, explore brown rice brands until you find one you like. Remember, your relationship with food lasts a lifetime.
