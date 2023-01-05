Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes: study | health





Early findings from an ongoing prospective trial led by researchers at Cedars-Sinai suggest: a type of intestinal bacteria It may help develop type 2 diabetes, while another type may prevent type 2 diabetes. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes found that people with higher levels of the bacterium Coprococcus in their microbiome tended to have higher insulin sensitivity. microbiome They tended to have low insulin sensitivity. Also read: How pathogens cause Crohn’s disease: a study For years, researchers have tried to understand why people develop diabetes By studying the composition of the microbiome, the collection of microorganisms including fungi, bacteria and viruses that live in the digestive tract. The microbiome is believed to be influenced by drugs and diet. Studies have also found that people who don’t process their insulin properly have lower levels of a specific type of bacteria that produces a fatty acid called butyric acid. Mark Goodarzi, MD, PhD, director of the Endocrine Genetics Laboratory in Cedars-Sinai, is progressing to follow and monitor people at risk for diabetes to see if people with low levels of these bacteria develop the disease. Leading research in “The big question we want to address is whether microbiome differences caused diabetes, or did diabetes drive microbiome differences?” Senior author of the study, Microbiome and Insulin Longitudinal Evaluation Study said Goodarzi, principal investigator of a multicenter study called (MILES). Since 2018, researchers involved in MILES have collected information from participating black and non-Hispanic white adults ages 40 to 80. A previous cohort study from the MILES trial found that delivery by caesarean section was associated with an increased risk of developing prediabetes. and diabetes. For the latest study from this ongoing trial, researchers analyzed data from 352 people without known diabetes recruited from the Wake Forest Baptist Health System in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Study participants attended three clinic visits and were asked to collect stool samples prior to the visit. Investigators analyzed the data collected during the first visit. They genetically sequenced stool samples, for example, to study the participants’ microbiomes, specifically looking for bacteria that previous studies found to be associated with insulin resistance. rice field. Each participant also completed a dietary questionnaire and underwent an oral glucose tolerance test used to determine their ability to process glucose. The researchers found that 28 had oral glucose tolerance results meeting the criteria for diabetes. They also found that 135 had pre-diabetes. This is a condition in which a person’s blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to meet the definition of diabetes. The researchers analyzed 36 butyrate-producing bacteria found in fecal samples and their association with a person’s ability to maintain normal levels of insulin. They controlled for factors that may also contribute to diabetes risk in humans, such as age, gender, body mass index and race.Coprococcus and related bacteria are a network of bacteria with beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity. formed. Despite being butyric acid producers, flavonifractors have been associated with insulin resistance. Previous studies by others have found high levels of flavonifractors in the stool of diabetic patients. The researchers continue to study samples from patients who participated in this study to see how insulin production and microbiome composition change over time. We plan to study how it affects the bacterial balance. But Goodarzi stressed that it’s too early to know how the microbiome can be altered to reduce diabetes risk. “As for the idea of ​​taking probiotics, it’s actually going to be somewhat ,” said Goodarzi, who is also the Eris M. Field Chair of Diabetes Research at Cedars-Sinai. “Further research is needed to identify the specific bacteria that need to be tuned to prevent or treat diabetes, but it will probably happen within the next five to 10 years.” This article is published from the news agency’s feed with no text changes.

