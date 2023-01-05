Health
Cervical Cancer Awareness Speaking with U of M
Cervical cancer was once the leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States. Today, screening and prevention have greatly reduced the impact of this form of cancer. However, nearly 14,500 of her women in the United States still have a diagnosis of cervical cancer, and in 2021 she will have more than 4,200 deaths from the disease. National Cancer Institute.
During Cervical Health Awareness Month this January, Professor Rachel Gebre Get answers to your questions about cervical cancer. Dr. Ghebre shares his experience with the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, M Health His Fairview, and Masonic Cancer Center for quality care and broader health equity in prevention, screening, treatment, and survivorship of this disease. conveys the importance of
Q: What is cervical cancer and how is it diagnosed?
Dr. Gebre: Cervical cancer is associated with human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. This cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Her HPV, a sexually transmitted disease, is responsible for nearly all cervical cancers in women. It’s important to know that most sexually active people have had their HPV at some point, usually in her teens to her early twenties. For most people, the immune system controls her HPV and prevents the virus from developing healthy cells in the cervix into cancer. Persistent infection with HPV can lead to the development of precancerous cells within the cervix, which can then progress to cervical cancer. Generally, this process progresses slowly over time.
Cervical cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages, so regular cervical cancer screening is the most effective way to detect it. More advanced cervical cancer may present with vaginal bleeding, bloody vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, or bleeding or pain during intercourse.
Q: How can I reduce my risk of cervical cancer?
Dr. Gebre: In 2020, the World Health Organization will A global strategy to accelerate the eradication of cervical cancerThere are multiple risk factors for cervical cancer, including smoking, having multiple sexual partners, early sexual activity, and a weak immune system. However, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, and there are ways to reduce your risk.
- cervical cancer screening Tests such as the HPV test and the Papanicolaou test (also called the Papanicolaou test or cervical cytology) can help prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous changes. Talk to your health care provider about cervical cancer screening.
- HPV vaccine It is very effective in reducing the risk of cervical cancer. We recommend that all children aged 11 or 12 receive their two doses of her HPV vaccine. People who have had the HPV vaccine should continue to have regular cervical cancer screenings.
- don’t smokeBecause smoking is a risk factor for cervical cancer. If so, ask your healthcare provider to help you quit smoking.
Q: What health disparities exist regarding cervical cancer?
Dr. Gebre: Nationally, cancer health inequalities have impacted medically-adequate services, including racial and ethnic minorities, sexual minorities, gender minorities, recent immigrants, and those living in certain urban and rural areas. It increases the burden of cancer among those who do not.
in Minnesota, a similar pattern can be seen. However, more data examining multiple identities is needed to fully understand how the interactions of several factors contribute to cancer health disparities. As we identify health inequalities in cancer and seek to understand the systems that contribute to health inequalities, what our communities need are solutions to reduce health inequalities and improve health. . As such, improving access to screening while increasing our understanding of effective models for expanding access to cervical cancer prevention is critical. Even if more data is needed, cervical cancer is now designated as a priority health area to close health disparities with free cervical cancer screening at 475 clinics in Minnesota.
Q: What are the treatments for cervical cancer?
Dr. Gebre: U of M Medical School is a leader in evolving cervical cancer care. Through excellence in clinical care, education, and research, we partner with communities to provide equitable, high-quality advanced cervical cancer care for women in Minnesota.
Optimal treatment outcome for cervical cancer depends on early and timely diagnosis. Treatment of cervical cancer may require a combination of treatment approaches, including cancer-specific surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Our oncologists integrate gynecologic oncology surgical and chemotherapy services, radiation oncology, palliative care, psychology, cancer rehabilitation, social work, and interpretive services to provide each patient diagnosed with cervical cancer I work in a patient-centered model of cancer care that is tailored to women. Our goal is to help women live healthy lives as cancer survivors.
Q: What is being done to advance cervical cancer treatment and research?
Dr. Gebre: The Masonic Cancer Center (MCC) is a designated National Comprehensive Cancer Center. In my role as Associate Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, cervical cancer is one of the priority cancers for reducing health care disparities across Minnesota. We are working with the U of M Medical School to increase uptake of the HPV vaccine, broaden pathways to innovative cervical cancer screening, and promote cervical cancer through initiatives that advance modern therapies in therapeutic clinical trials. We support researchers conducting cancer research. We work with our Community Engagement Core to provide cervical cancer prevention education and support access to cervical cancer screening. SAGE programMore broadly, our program is committed to expanding the diversity and inclusion of students, trainees and researchers working within MCC in all cancer areas. We accelerate our efforts in cancer care and research to meet the needs of our communities by upholding our core mission of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Rachel Gebre, MD, MPH She is a professor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and a gynecologic oncologist at M Health Fairview. Dr. Ghebre is Associate Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Masonic Cancer Center. She is an expert in the surgical and medical management of women diagnosed with ovarian, endometrial, cervical, vulvar or vaginal cancer.
About “Talking…with U of M”
“Talking…with U of M” is a resource where University of Minnesota faculty members answer questions on current and other general topics. Feel free to republish this content. If you would like to schedule an interview with a faculty member, or if you have a topic that you would like the University of Minnesota to investigate for future Conversations with UT, please contact your university spokesperson. [email protected]
