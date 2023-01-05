Boston Researchers Testing Deadly Brain Tumor Vaccine – Boston 25 News

BOSTON — It’s glioblastoma, one of the most feared cancer diagnoses.

“This is the most drug-resistant, treatment-resistant and adaptable cancer on the planet,” said David Arons, president and CEO of the Newton-based National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS). .

It’s also one of the deadliest. NBTS reports a five-year survival rate for glioblastoma of less than 7%. Some patients live 12 to 18 months, but the average life expectancy after diagnosis is only 8 months. Glioblastoma was discovered about 100 years ago, but there are few treatments for this disease.

“Sadly, Senators Ted Kennedy, Senator Beau Biden and Senator John McCain are three famous, glioblastoma-faced nation leaders who have become very infamous over the past decade. “But too many Americans are affected, about 13,000 each year.”

One person recently diagnosed with glioblastoma: Heather Walker, vice president of public affairs for the Boston Celtics. She first noticed her symptoms about 18 months ago while giving a press conference at the team’s practice facility.

“I had a headache and disorientation. I wasn’t feeling well and didn’t understand what was wrong with me,” Walker said. “I gave a press conference… got on the elevator and was hit by a car on the way home.”

It was just a fender bender, but Walker said he was surprised by his symptoms.

“I was scared, really scared,” she said. “Then I went home and told her mother that something was wrong with me, and she said, ‘I noticed you had potato chips in the fridge.’

Walker eventually went to the hospital and was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma. She underwent two surgeries and other treatments. After her diagnosis, Walker launched the #Move4Heather campaign to raise over $600,000 for her glioblastoma research.

“I feel great, but unfortunately, I feel dizzy,” Walker said. “And obviously there’s a lot of anxiety about the diagnosis.”

Walker also lost peripheral vision in his right eye.

“I could technically drive it, but I probably shouldn’t have,” she said.

“It’s really hard,” said Walker. “Because I have two young children, Sammy and Taylor. They are my little gems.”

But this week, hopeful news arrived for Walker and others with glioblastoma. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have announced a vaccine trial against glioblastoma. This vaccine uses live cancer cells instead of the attenuated ones that other cancer vaccines rely on. These living cells are genetically engineered to do two things: kill existing tumor cells and stimulate the immune system to develop antibodies against future glioblastoma cells.

“When you arm these tumor cells with therapies that can kill the original tumor cells and activate the immune system against the tumor, it’s really kind of a four-pronged approach,” says Brigham and Women’s Hospital. said Khalid Shah, MD, a researcher at , PhD, Director of the Center for Stem Cell and Translational Immunotherapy and Associate Director of Research in the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham University, “Using genetic engineering to repurpose cancer cells to kill tumor cells and immunize Both stimulate the system to destroy the primary tumor and prevent cancer.”

Dr. Shah explained that vaccines work to kill tumors because cancer cells are attracted to each other.

“If you take the same tumor cells and color-code them, let’s say one is red and the other is green,” Shah said.

And when you put those cells in two different hemispheres of the brain, they love to get close to each other. “

For vaccines, the cells that “come” to the tumor are redesigned to kill it.

Shah said there’s no evidence so far that injecting these live cancer cells can induce cancer, but more research is needed. said that it added two safe “kill switches” to its living cells.

As to when such a treatment will be available for humans, Shah estimates it will be three to five years if all goes well.

It won’t be too soon, Arrons said.

“We will do everything possible to move these treatments forward more quickly,” he said. “Find out what works and bring breakthroughs to patients because this is a disease we must stop. This is a disease that could affect any American at any time. And we have to stop it.”

Walker said she was so excited about the possibility of a vaccine for glioblastoma that she couldn’t sleep this week. .

“I want to give hope to glioblastoma patients around the world,” she said. “We have many. I have many friends with glioblastoma. One died the other day. I need help to cure this.I can’t wait.Grio is not waiting for us.”

