DOH-Marion Recognizes Cervical Cancer Awareness Month





Ocala, Florida — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and as with all cancers, regular screenings help prevent and treat them when needed. Therefore, the Marion County Florida Department of Health (DOH-Marion) is encouraging women in our community to get tested if they have not been tested recently. This is very important because cervical cancer may not cause symptoms early on, and Marion County’s cervical cancer diagnosis rate and associated mortality rates exceed the statewide. According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, women in Marion County were diagnosed with cervical cancer at a rate 17% higher than the statewide total, based on diagnosis rates per 100,000 women. Marion County’s cervical cancer-related death rate is nearly double that of the rest of Florida in both 2020 and 2021. Marion County has recorded good news when it comes to testing. The Pap test is the primary means of screening for cervical cancer. As of 2016, the most recent year for which state data are available, 47.1% of adult women in Marion County had had a Pap test within the past year. That compares to her 48.4% for the rest of the state. In 2016, Marion County aligned closely statewide for women ages 21 to 65 who had taken a Pap test within the past three years, with 78.8% statewide versus 76.9% locally. did. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that women ages 21 to 65 be tested every three years if their baseline tests are normal. The CDC recommends that women age 65 and older should have had normal screening for several years, had no previous cervical precancer, or had a total hysterectomy to remove the cervix. , note that the Pap test may no longer be required. Non-cancerous. For uninsured women, DOH-Marion participates in the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to reduce barriers to getting screened for cervical cancer. Screening may be free or available at a reduced rate to eligible persons. To qualify, a woman must be between the ages of 50 and 64, live in Marion County, report a household income below 200% of the federal poverty level, have no insurance, and have a cancer diagnosis. You must agree to complete all recommended tests required within 60 days. Days of abnormal test results. For more information about cervical cancer screening, women should contact their health care provider or visit marion.floridahealth.gov. About the Florida Department of Health division nationally accredited by Public Health Accreditation Boardworks to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts. Follow Us Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter @HealthyFlaFor more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit: www.FloridaHealth.gov.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marion.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2023/01/01_05.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos