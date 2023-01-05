Study suggests MIS-C is more common and more serious than previously known

Cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children may be more common and more severe than previously reported, suggests a study of hospitalizations in 31 US states.

Dr. William Encinosa of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in Rockville said billing code data for rare conditions showed 4,107 hospitalizations for MIS-C in 2021, compared to 4,107 hospitalizations for children with COVID-19. equates to approximately 17 for every 100 hospitalizations due to -19. , Maryland.

Mortality occurred in 0.8% of cases and increased to 5.8% when 6 or more organs were involved (MIS-C patients in this study had an average of 3.1 organs involved). JAMA network open.

In an analysis limited to 2,715 MIS-C hospitalizations in the first quarter of 2021, this was consistent with Omicron’s first wave, with 1.48 hospitalizations per 100,000 children per month.

However, the rate of hospitalization for black and non-Hispanic white children was twice as high (1.99 vs. 0.97 per 100,000), a larger disparity than found with COVID-19, the researchers noted, suggesting that social Hospitalization rates were further apart in areas of high social vulnerability. CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI).

Since the pandemic began, the CDC has 9,139 reports A rarity that is still poorly understood. MIS-C is Distinctive In individuals under 21 years of age, the constellation of symptoms included inflammation, clinically significant disease requiring hospitalization, multisystem involvement, ‘no alternative plausible diagnosis’, and SARS-CoV-1 4 weeks prior to infection. 2 Includes confirmation of infection. symptom onset.

During the study period, Encinosa’s group identified 23,686 pediatric hospitalized COVID-19 patients among the 31 states included in the analysis. Inpatient death occurred in her 0.9% of patients in this group, and he increased to 17.2% when six or more organs were involved, compared with an average organ involvement of 1.5 in the COVID group. did.

The current study is the first to examine social vulnerability, race, ethnicity, MIS-C and the extent of COVID-19 by examining the number of organ systems involved in relation to outcome. said the researchers.

Overall, the MIS-C group was more likely to involve 6–8 organs than the COVID-19 group (8% vs. 1%), and adverse drug events (AMEs) were more common in the MIS-C group (most often glucocorticoids), 9.8% compared to 2.1% in the COVID-19 group (P.<0.001).

AME increased in the two groups when more organ systems were involved, but length of stay doubled in MIS-C and tripled in COVID-19, with more organ involvement.

“The similarity of the outcome patterns between MIS-C and COVID-19 may lead one to wonder if severe MIS-C and COVID-19 cases are really the same thing,” the researchers thought. I’m here. “However, regarding race, we found quite different patterns between the two diseases. Notably, the proportion of MIS-C patients who were black doubled from 16.2% to 31.7% as the number of organ systems increased. But COVID-19 didn’t make that kind of change.”

Furthermore, they found that COVID-19 showed disparities between black and white children in 3 of 9 outcomes, whereas MIS-C showed disparities in 7 of 9 outcomes. I noticed that

“We found that black patients with MIS-C stayed one day longer just by living in the top 25% of socially vulnerable counties. , may have been exacerbated by socioeconomic factors, although this was not the case for COVID-19,” the researchers concluded. “So, overall, the MIS-C case was fundamentally different from her COVID-19 case.”

“Furthermore, our results support Previous the study …indicating that MIS-C disparities in hospitalization rates exceed disparities in SARS-2-CoV infection rates,” they continued. .”

The study by Encinosa et al. used data from 4,057 hospitals in 31 states (77% of the U.S. population) through evaluation of cases documented in the ICD-10-CM code of MIS-C established for reimbursement purposes in 2021. was carried out using .

The median age of MIS-C patients was 9 years, 59.5% were male, 38.1% were white, 27% were Hispanic, and 24% were black. The median age of COVID-19 patients was 15 years, 54.4% were female, 44.1% were white, 27% were Hispanic, and 21% were black.

While the study sheds light on the risks and implications of increased organ dysfunction in MIS-C and COVID-19, “the study raises many questions for future investigation,” he said. Blake Martin, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Aurora and his colleagues Accompanying editorial.

“First, why do black children make up an ever higher proportion of patients with MIS-C as more organ systems are involved? We need to seek to identify biological or socioeconomic factors,” they wrote.

“Additional work is needed to identify the specific aspects of SVI and the mechanisms by which these increases occur,” they continued. [length of stay] For patients with higher SVI scores, it is the result of slower disease resolution and more frequent discharge planning problems in vulnerable populations. “

Ingrid Hine Staff writer for MedPage Today on Infectious Diseases. She has been a medical reporter for over ten years. follow

Disclosure This study was funded by the U.S. Agency for Medical Research and Quality, and the commentary study was funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Encinosa had no disclosures. According to co-authors, Dr. Figueroa reports that he receives personal expenses from Navitas Clinical Research, Technical Resources International, Johns Hopkins University, and Georgetown University Medical Center. Martin had no disclosures. Co-commenter reported receiving consulting fees from CSL Seqirus and receiving grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)/National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH/National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, and NIH/National Center for Progress Did. Translational science other than the submitted work. Primary information JAMA network open Source reference: Encinosa W, et al. Complications, adverse drug events, high costs, disparities between multisystem inflammatory syndrome and COVID-19 in children. JAMA Netw Open 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.44975. secondary source JAMA network open Source reference: Martin B, et al “Disparities in multisystem itisyndrome in children and COVID-19 across the organ functions continuum” JAMA Netw Open 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.49552.