Discovered a new part of the brain’s waste disposal system





A thin layer of tissue called the subarachnoid lymphoid membrane (SLYM) keeps fresh cerebrospinal fluid separate from fluid containing waste products from brain cells.

health









Cross-section of the skull (top) and the outer layer of the brain. The subarachnoid lymphoid membrane is shown in green. University of Copenhagen A new anatomical structure has been discovered that is part of the brain’s waste disposal system. This tissue is a thin membrane that envelops the brain and separates the newly-made cerebrospinal fluid that circulates in the brain from the “dirty” fluid that contains cellular waste products. It was already known that there are three membranes between the skull and the brain. The new structure is her fourth membrane above the innermost membrane called the subarachnoid lymphoid membrane (SLYM). It is very thin, only a few cells wide, sometimes even a cell. SLYM says one reason, previously unnoticed, is that the membrane collapsed when the brain was removed from the skull after death. Miken Nedergaard Helped find the structure at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York. It’s also too faint to be seen by a living person via a brain scanning device. The tissue was first discovered in mice after Nedergaard’s team used a genetic tagging technique that caused SLYM’s cells to glow fluorescent green. Later, it was also observed to cover human brains by melting the skulls of corpses donated for research. In 2012, Nedergaard also helped discover a network of thin tubes that collect waste fluid from brain cells. glyphatic systemThese tubes can drain into the outflowing cerebrospinal fluid, says Nedergaard. Brain cell waste products include beta-amyloid and a protein called tau. implicated in Alzheimer’s disease when they accumulate in excess. In both mice and humans, SLYMs also contain immune cells, Nedergaard said, which could potentially detect signs of infection present in the cerebrospinal fluid. “It’s filled with immune cells.” “This is a fascinating finding with important implications for our understanding of the glymphatic system,” he said. political commentary at the University of Exeter, UK. Sign up for our free Medical checkup Newsletter with trusted health, diet and fitness news every Saturday More on these topics:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2353622-weve-just-discovered-a-new-part-of-the-brains-waste-disposal-system/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos