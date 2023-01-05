Studies examining SARS-CoV-2 transmission from humans to pets

The original publisher of this article is Infection control today.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists believe it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted from mammals to humans. However, it is still unclear how the frequency of human-animal interactions affects transmission. But what about humans and pets? Should they worry? Can the virus be transmitted from cats, dogs, hamsters, and other pets to human owners?

Results of a cross-sectional One Health study on transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from pets to humans were recently published. emerging infectious disease journal. The study also describes types of human-animal contact and risk factors for household transmission.

Investigators in the study found that 110 domestic cats and 95 domestic dogs in the United States were tested positive for SARS-CoV-1 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, even though the virus is currently spreading from person to person. I wrote that I was reported to have 2. Infection status as of October 17, 2022.

The authors said, “The results indicate that human-to-animal household transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is a frequent occurrence, and that infected animals commonly show signs of illness. Furthermore, we show that close human-animal contact is common between humans and their pets in this study population, and that this contact appears to enable SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Pet owners should be familiar with and willing to adopt measures to protect their pets from COVID-19.”

This study was conducted as a community-based study of household pets with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans. Two of her study personnel, including at least one of her veterinarians, performed sampling at participants’ homes or local animal hospitals. Testers did not use muzzles, nor did they use chemical restraints due to biosafety concerns.