Health
A glass of soda a day may increase the risk of baldness in men
Just one less soda a day can help prevent hair loss.
a new research It suggests that drinking your favorite pops may increase your chances of going bald.
Researchers at Beijing’s Tsinghua University found that people who drank a glass of soda a day had a 57% higher risk of male pattern baldness compared to those who avoided soda.
Specifically, the study analyzed consumption of “sugar-sweetened drinks” called SSB, and hypothesized that drinks high in sugar may contribute to this condition. , sports drinks, sweetened coffee, and tea should be off the table if you want to keep your hair.
Data show that half of men typically lose their hair by age 50, and 25% of bald men notice early signs of hair loss before age 21. Cleveland Clinic.
Scientists have long sought an effective hair loss treatment. 2 tablets daily Minoxidil, the traditional active ingredient keep When Rogaine. 1 team Japanese researcher Earlier this year, we were even able to grow hair follicles in petri dishes. This is the first step towards the development of regenerative hair growth treatments.
However, recent advances may become meaningless if men continue to drink soda. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention63% of adults over the age of 18 drink at least one sugary drink per day.
This latest study, published in the journal Nutrients, was a self-reported survey of 1,028 men aged 18 to 45 living in China, looking for an association between consumption of sugary drinks and male pattern baldness. I was.
Participants answered questions about whether they were experiencing previous hair loss, dietary habits, and mental health problems. I was asked if I did.
This revealed a “significant association” between consumption of sugary drinks and hair loss in men.
Investigators found they consumed the most sweetened beverages among the youngest men surveyed, believing it to be a result of their “unawareness of the harmful effects” of sugary beverages. was
“Chronic disease and death are so vague and distant to young people that they are reluctant to give up the satisfaction brought by SSB for their long-term health goals.
The researchers further concluded that drinking sugary drinks one to three times a week increased the risk of hair loss by 21%, while drinking sugary drinks four to seven times increased the risk to 26%.
In addition to hair loss, they found a relationship between sugary drink consumption and psychological health. This can contribute to a vicious cycle of depression and anxiety that is exacerbated by hair loss.
In their analysis, the researchers found that people who consumed three sodas a day had about a 25% higher risk of depression. It was also found to be associated with increased anxiety in a 45-year-old study participant.
Scientists’ findings are correlative and we cannot be certain that soda causes hair loss.It’s just that people who drink soda have higher rates of hair loss.
However, this potential link between poor diet and hair loss, as analyzed by other researchers, is not the first of its kind. salt effect and receding hairline. While some researchers tout a healthy diet and various vitamins and minerals as the holy grail for preventing hair loss, it’s unclear if eating clean really is the ultimate.
The Beijing researchers didn’t think so. They did not find a healthy diet to have any protective qualities, but called for further research to confirm their findings.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/05/just-one-soda-a-day-can-increase-risk-of-baldness-in-men/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A glass of soda a day may increase the risk of baldness in men
- Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
- US to Send Bradley Vehicles to Ukraine Under New Aid Program | International
- Chris D’Elia’s Los Angeles concert canceled due to scheduling conflict
- An earthquake shakes Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of Pakistan
- Surreys Alec Stewart takes a break from cricket to look after his wife | Surrey
- What is Google App Engine (GAE)?
- Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering from a snow accident
- Alternative Minimum Corporate Tax: US Treasury and IRS Issue Interim Guidance | Insights and Events
- Prime Minister Modi meets French Diplomatic Advisor Bonne and discusses defence, security and culture
- FilmyZilla Bollywood Hollywood Hindi Dubbed Movies Filmywap 2022 Filmyzilla 2023 Filmyzilla 2022
- Kendall Jenner Stuns in Optical Illusion Dress for Best Friends Birthday Dinner