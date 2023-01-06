Health
What You Need to Know About the Ohio Measles Outbreak
Central Ohio has seen more measles cases in the last few months than the nation as a whole in 2020 and 2021. reported figures According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 80 of her children have contracted measles in Ohio, and more than 30 have been hospitalized with the infection. Reportedly, most of these children have not been vaccinated against measles.
“It is of utmost importance that people understand the seriousness of the measles epidemic,” he said. Dr. Kevin Dahlman, medical director of Aurora Children’s Health. “Some children develop measles encephalitis, a serious brain infection that can have devastating effects on a healthy brain. normal development“
Dr. Dahlmann explains that measles is highly preventable with the MMR vaccine, which is given to children in one dose at 12 to 15 months and two doses at ages 4 to 6. “We have seen many children fall behind in their immunization schedules as a result of the COVID pandemic, which puts communities at risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases such as measles. It has been.”
He says the pandemic isn’t just for a few reasons Children who are late for vaccinationbut it has also caused individuals to question the efficacy of the vaccine.
“Some parents wonder if the vaccine is still needed. The benefits of the MMR vaccine far outweigh the minimal risks. We can protect our families and communities.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
