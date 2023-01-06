



do you drink enough waterIf you’re anything like me, you’ll have your second (or third) coffee in no time over a tall cold glass of H20.No shame in the caffeine game, but enough Proper hydration is still important. No A new study suggests that drinking enough water may increase your chances of dying prematurely and developing certain chronic diseases. and study Published earlier this weekresearchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH (National Institutes of Health)) investigated whether hydration habits are associated with serious illness. Their findings are based on health data from his 11,000 American adults collected over 25 years. Data were first collected when the participant was aged 45–66 years and again during follow-up physician visits aged 70–90 years. Other works by SheKnows To gauge the participants’ hydration levels, researchers looked at sodium levels in their blood.Around NBC News, elevated sodium levels are a common sign that a person is not drinking enough water. The normal blood sodium range is 135-146 millimoles per liter. All participants had blood sodium levels within this range, although some were higher than others. What the researchers found was clear: across the board, people with sodium levels were at the high end of the range. 50 percent People with normal blood function are more likely to show signs of premature aging. He was also 20% more likely to die prematurely and had a higher risk of developing certain chronic conditions such as heart failure, diabetes, lung disease and dementia. Click here to read the full article. “The emerging evidence from our and other studies suggests that these healthy lifestyle choices are consistent and appropriate,” said Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher at the NIH National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. It shows that adding hydration may further slow the aging process. NBC News. story continues They were able to establish these links, but the researchers cautioned that more research is needed in this area. It is not yet known. Full-blown dehydration is not as common as people think. Still, drinking enough water every day is essential for you. physical and mental healthConsider this a sober reminder. each person’s daily hydration needs It depends on many factors, but generally speaking, 64 ounces (8 cups) of water per day is a good place to start.you might want increase water intake If you are sick, pregnant, nursing, or doing strenuous exercise. We have a lot non-water beverage And foods that can contribute to your daily hydration intake. These include sparkling water, herbal teas, and water-rich fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, celery, and cucumber. Before you go, check out these inspiring quotes about healthy attitudes to food. Powerful Quotes Inspire Healthy Attitude Foods Best of Sea Knows Apply SheKnows newsletter.

