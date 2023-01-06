Michigan Health Department investigates three child deaths





Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has experienced a number of pediatric deaths associated with invasive group A streptococci in the past three months.

Grand Rapids, Michigan — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services investigated three pediatric deaths associated with invasive group A streptococci, a bacterium that may have different effects than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital There are some cases of invasive group A streptococci, or iGAS. They said there had been a number of related childhood deaths in the past three months. “If this bacterium gets into the wrong part of the body or the wrong compartment of the body, it can actually cause a very serious and rapidly progressing infection,” says Dr. George Fogg of Children’s Hospital. . iGAS can present with very different symptoms, from severe sore throat and high fever to skin infections. “The bacteria themselves spread through droplets, which is why strep throat is so common, especially in the winter. Yes,” says Dr. Fogg. . iGAS can also cause toxic shock syndrome, severe pneumonia, necrotizing fasciitis, and flesh-eating bacteria. “As you know, this season has been particularly aggressive with respiratory viruses, and I think that’s also why the number of cases is going up. It’s not a tsunami of patients or anything like that,” Fogg said. To tell. “Most of the deaths you hear about, children are situations where group A streptococci enter the bloodstream and cause a septic situation, and (for them) those children are overwhelmed and then quite rapidly. Proceed,” said Dr. Ronald Hoffman Algiers Pediatrics Say. He says another virus related to iGAS is of particular importance to children, but wants to assure parents that it is highly treatable with antibiotics. “Just warn people not to strain too hard,” Dr. Hoffman says. It is very, very unlikely that you will be one of the children who will be killed.” CDC is also investigating Because influenza and chickenpox can exacerbate iGAS, we encourage children and at-risk adults to be vaccinated against influenza and chickenpox. ►It’s easier to keep up to date with stories like this. DOWNLOAD THE 13 ON YOUR SIDE APP NOW. Have a news tip? Email [email protected]visit us Facebook page Also twitter. subscribe YouTube channel.

