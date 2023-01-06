Flu season: Vaccines very effective in Alberta this year





Mid-season data showed that this year's flu vaccine was more effective at preventing illness than usual. One expert says more Albertans need to be encouraged to get vaccinated ahead of a resurgence of flu expected later this winter.

Preliminary findings, based on data from Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, show that vaccines cut the risk of influenza illness by about half during the fall wave of influenza A infections.

Professor James Dickinson of the University of Calgary Cummings School of Medicine says this is a "substantial" effect. He said he has surpassed the effectiveness of conventional vaccines against the H3N2 strain, which is now prevalent in Alberta.

"It shows that there is still value in getting vaccinated," said Dickinson, who runs Alberta's Community Flu Surveillance Program. "There's a good chance there will be a second wave (the wave of flu) within the year. Usually, there are two flu epidemics."

Influenza vaccines are often less effective than other vaccinations. This is because vaccine manufacturers need to predict which influenza strains will circulate in a region when designing shots.

As of December 31st, Alberta's influenza vaccination coverage was 26.9%. This is in line with the previous season, but since 2018 he has been below the highs set for 2020, including the 2020-21 season. Half of those aged 60 to 74 are vaccinated, and 7 in 10 people aged 75 and over in Alberta are vaccinated. Infection rates among young children are declining, but other age groups are more susceptible to influenza. Coverage of the under-12 cohort has stalled at less than 20% of her.

Alberta released the latest data on flu infections and severity for the first time in two weeks on Thursday. The week ending December 31 marked the sixth consecutive week of declines in flu cases in Alberta, following the largest wave of cases in Alberta since 2009. Alberta has had 1,812 hospitalizations for influenza this season, 188 of which required intensive care unit care. The state also recorded 77 flu deaths, 20 of which were newly reported Thursday. The total includes two children under the age of 10.

New COVID-19 vaccine available for young people in Alberta

Alberta parents looking to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 have even more options. Alberta offers Pfizer's Bivalent Vaccine Booster designed to combat BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants for children ages 5 to 11. Previously, the vaccine was an adult-only option.

The vaccine has been available at Alberta Health Services Community Clinics since Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Joffe said in a Twitter thread.

Parents and guardians will have even more options for immunizing their children against COVID-19 starting tomorrow, January 5th. (1/6) — Alberta Chief Medical Officer (@CMOH_Alberta) January 4, 2023

The new shot comes amid growing concerns over the new Omicron XBB 1.5 sub-variant (called the Kraken). Kraken has taken the United States by storm and is believed to be more infectious and have better immune evasion than previous strains. Alberta Health said Wednesday it had found the first 4 cases of that subvariant, as infectious disease experts predict a localized surge is likely.

The Alberta Medical Association said on its Twitter account Thursday that a new variant has emerged as hospitals continue to feel the strain of the ongoing respiratory virus season, wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces, and encouraging people to stay home while sick.

"We can't let our guard down," said the AMA.

