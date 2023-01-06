Health
New findings link gut bacteria to diabetes risk, but questions remain
An ongoing study led by researchers at Cedars-Sinai is investigating the relationship between the gut microbiota and the development of type 2 diabetes. Early data from this study indicate that bacteria that produce certain fatty acids may be associated with healthier blood sugar levels.
About 350 non-diabetic patients participated in this long-term study, called MILES (Microbiome and Insulin Longitudinal Evaluation Study). The plan is for the cohort to be followed by him over two years, and he will assess each subject’s microbiome and glucose tolerance three times during the study period.
According to Mark Goodarzi, principal investigator of the study, the goal is to identify changes over time between insulin homeostasis and gut bacteria. Basically, researchers are trying to see which comes first, the development of diabetes or changes in the gut microbiome.
“The big question we want to address is whether microbiome differences caused diabetes, or did diabetes cause microbiome differences,” explained Gudarzi.
While the study is ongoing, Goodarzi and colleagues have published some early findings reporting on baseline data collected from each participant’s first assessment.These early findings were recently published in the journal Diabetes mellitusreveal a clear correlation between insulin sensitivity and a specific species of gut bacteria known to produce a short-chain fatty acid called butyrate.
Previous studies have suggested that one of the key factors for a healthy microbiome is the presence of high levels of butyrate-producing gut bacteria.Butyrate is Recently implicated in healthy aginghas been suspected to protect against autoimmune diseases. A 2020 study found subjects with pre-diabetes They showed significantly lower levels of butyric acid-producing gut bacteria compared to healthy individuals.
These new findings add to this growing body of knowledge by focusing on 36 different strains of butyrate-producing bacteria, particularly as a network of five species is associated with the greatest benefit to insulin sensitivity. I made it clear what I thought. Coprococcus is coming, Ocillibacter sp. CAG241, Aristipes FinegordiWhen Faecalibacterium prausnitzii.
“Members of this group are highly cross-correlated at levels of abundance, suggesting a functional network,” the researchers wrote in the new study. It is associated with high butyrate levels, supporting the hypothesis that the production of butyrate by this group of bacteria improves metabolism, which can be absorbed systemically and improve insulin homeostasis.”
Complicating the findings is that the researchers detected two butyrate-producing species. flavonifractor pleutii When Anaerostipes caccae – Negatively associated with insulin sensitivity. While this is not the first study to link these specific bacterial species with an increased risk of diabetes, it does raise questions about a direct link between butyrate-producing bacteria and metabolic health.
“A possible explanation for the enrichment of specific butyrate producers in dysglycemic patients is that these taxa have genes that either counteract the beneficial effects of butyrate or encode other processes that adversely affect metabolism. “Another possible explanation is that such butyrate producers may be found in species that consume butyrate or in other species that produce harmful metabolites.” It’s about coexisting with the taxon.”
According to Goodarzi, these discordant results mean that it is too early to suggest that certain butyrate-producing probiotic cocktails can prevent diabetes. In fact, given that some butyrate-producing species may potentially contribute to the development of diabetes, it seems likely that more studies will be conducted to better understand what is going on. Experimenting with our microbial makeup can be dangerous.
MILES is underway, and researchers hope its long-term nature will provide insight into the causal link between insulin sensitivity and changes in gut bacteria. Scientists have finally solved this mystery, saying that diabetes could be treated with probiotic cocktails in the near future.
“When it comes to the idea of taking probiotics, [right now], it will actually be somewhat ,” said Goodarzi. “Further research is needed to identify the specific bacteria that need to be modulated to prevent or treat diabetes, but it will likely happen within the next five to 10 years.”
A new study was published in a journal Diabetes mellitus.
sauce: Cedars Sinai
|
Sources
2/ https://newatlas.com/health-wellbeing/microbiome-diabetes-risk-butyrate-bacteria/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New findings link gut bacteria to diabetes risk, but questions remain
- Trump not quite done with his new offensive against Ruby Freeman
- UK plans minimum service levels for eight sectors under anti-strike law
- Willow Actor Discusses Game-Changing Episode 7
- Women’s Tennis Opens Weinman Foundation Invitational
- Heidi Klum goes ethereal daring in sheer dress and bare feet for ‘GNTM’ – Footwear News
- Expanding repertoire of SARS-CoV-2 deletion mutations contributes to the evolution of highly infectious variants
- Biden unveils plan to let more migrants from four countries into US
- ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay on TikTok
- Flu season: Vaccines very effective in Alberta this year
- Noah Schnapp Is Gay: ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Comes Out [VIDEO]
- Michigan Health Department investigates three child deaths