Covid and flu cases in London drop in weeks to New Year





T. his number influenza When COVID-19 infections London A new analysis shows the first possible sign that the peak of “storms” may have passed, with a decline in the weeks leading up to the new year. The capital city saw Covid case rates drop to 24.1 per 100,000 people in the week to 1 January, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). This number is based on community-conducted Pillar 2 testing. The capital now has the lowest infection rate of any region in England, well over half the figure reported for the South West (70.6 per 100,000 people). The incidence of the novel coronavirus was highest among people over 70 in the capital, but even this age group has declined over the past week. read more In a report released on Thursday, UKHSA said the flu swab positive rate also fell nationwide from 29.4% to 23.6% in the week to 1 January. Influenza hospitalization rates declined from “very high” in the week ending Dec. 25 to “moderate” in the following week, the report said. Covid hospitalization rates also fell from 11.79 to 10.71 per 100,000 people during this period. However, health officials warn that the findings should be interpreted with caution due to delays in reporting and bank holidays over Christmas and New Year. The latest figures showed a total of 310 patients with the flu were occupying hospital beds in the capital on Christmas Eve, up sharply from the 28 reported on 20 November. London hospitals are facing their worst winter A&E crisis ever, amid surges in flu cases, sick staff and labor unrest by nurses and paramedics.. St. George’s University Hospital on Thursday declared a serious incident due to “significant pressure on flow” within the hospital and said it needed to improve “discharge of patients in all ward areas.” It comes just one day after Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital NHS Trust announced that its Edwardian ward will open for ‘critical care surge capacity’. In a statement, the trust told Standard it made the move as part of its “existing plans” for the winter, and acknowledged that the hospital was “extremely busy.” Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health and Security Agency, said: Seen in at least 10 years. Especially when he was under 5 years old and when he was 65 years old and over. “I urge all eligible people to get a free flu shot. This is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness. Since your child is young, if you have a child who is eligible, please get vaccinated as soon as possible. “Covid-19 is also continuing to circulate at high levels and anyone who qualifies for a booster should come forward.”

