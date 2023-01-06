Inadequate hydration leads to accelerated aging, chronic disease and premature death: study





Results are based on data collected from over 11,000 adults over 30 years. (Representative image) Under-hydrated adults may age faster, have a higher risk of chronic disease and die prematurely than those who are well-hydrated, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. may become more likely. The results are based on health data collected from over 11,000 adults over 30 years.according to studyAnnounced on Monday, participants had their first visit at ages 45 to 66 and returned for follow-up at ages 70 to 90. The researchers looked at the participants’ blood sodium levels as an indicator of hydration. Because the higher the concentration, the more likely you are not drinking enough water. They found that participants with high blood sodium levels aged physiologically faster than those with low levels. This was reflected in aging-related health markers such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. The study found that blood sodium levels in all participants were thought to be within the normal range of 135 to 146 millimoles per liter. 144 millimoles per liter) were 50% more likely to show signs of physical aging beyond their expected age than those with low blood sodium. level. The researchers also noted that these participants had an approximately 20% increased risk of premature death. Read more | British researchers decipher first-ever mysterious markings on 20,000-year-old Ice Age painting In addition, participants at high risk of aging, or those with blood sodium levels greater than 142 millimoles per liter, were at risk of heart failure, stroke, atrial fibrillation, peripheral arterial disease, pulmonary disease, diabetes, and dementia. “The results suggest that proper hydration may slow aging and prolong disease-free living,” said study author, a researcher at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Natalia Dmitrieva said in the study. “At a global level, this could have a significant impact. Decreased body water content is the most common factor in increasing serum sodium. Results suggest that maintaining supplementation slows the aging process and may prevent or delay chronic disease,” she added. The study doesn’t prove drinking water reduces aging, but people with higher sodium levels in their blood are more likely to “be biologically older, develop chronic disease and die prematurely.” It also states that dehydration is one of the biggest factors in increasing blood sodium levels. Featured video of the day ‘Thousands of people cannot be uprooted…’: Supreme Court stops Uttarakhand evictions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/poor-hydration-linked-to-faster-ageing-chronic-diseases-and-early-death-study-3668519 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos