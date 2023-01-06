An Effective Three-Week Program to Alleviate Combat-Related PTSD

Amy Norton
Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A short but focused approach to “talk therapy” can help many combat veterans overcome post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). , revealed in a new clinical trial.
the study We tested a “compressed” form of standard PTSD treatment called long-term exposure therapy.
Traditionally, that meant treating once a week for several months.
However, although long-term exposure therapy is often effective in PTSD, there is room for improvement. Alan PetersonProfessor of Psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.
In general, prolonged exposure (PE) therapy is not as effective in veterans as it is in civilians with PTSD, he said. In an earlier trial, Peterson and his colleagues found that about 60% of veterans met his criteria for PTSD six months after treatment.
Therefore, his team tested the effectiveness of two compressed PE formats for the new trial. In this format, a veterinarian treated him every day on weekdays for three weeks. This is a concept some of his PTSD programs have offered in recent years.
According to Peterson, the general idea is that shorter time frames help more patients stay in treatment. may also increase efficacy, he suggested.
For this study, researchers randomly assigned 234 veterans with combat-related PTSD to one of two groups. One received her PE therapy sessions for 90 minutes, 5 days a week for 3 weeks.
Fundamentally, PE encourages people to delve into trauma-related memories, retell their own stories, and learn to face rather than avoid situations and emotions that remind them of trauma, says Peterson. explained.
Other research groups also performed various “modules” that extended the treatment to a full day in addition to daily physical education sessions.
These enhancements included educational sessions involving family and friends, on-site “homework” assignments, and feedback from therapists.
Ultimately, the trial found that both groups did equally well. maintained for about a month.
In contrast, more than half of veterans did not meet criteria for PTSD six months after treatment ended.
Sheila Rauch He is Associate Director of the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, one of four academic medical centers in the United States that are part of the Warrior Care Network. She offers an intensive 2-3 week program for veterans with PTSD.
According to Rauch, this is very similar to the approach tested in this study, with PE sessions forming the “core”.
Rauch, who was not involved in the study, said high dropout rates are a key challenge in all PTSD treatments. In her experience, many veterans prefer to receive “massive care,” which means heavy intensive care.
“They can say, ‘I’m on PTSD treatment now. That’s my job.’
Based on current trials, Peterson said it appears that long-term exposure therapy itself is more important than intensification. This suggests that longer days and additional costs may not be justified. increase.
Rauch believes that question needs more research, as there have been indications that a more intensive program may have longer-lasting effects.
The bottom line is that effective treatments are available.
“PTSD treatment works for a lot of people,” says Rauch. “And if you can stick with it, you’re more likely to be one of those people.”
That said, the intensive PE format studied in the trial is not yet widely available, Rauch said, and may not be covered by insurance.
However, veterans can receive free treatment through the Warrior Care Network. You can also contact the Department of Veterans Affairs for help finding additional options, Rauch said.
All medical centers offer PTSD treatment, according to the VA.
The survey results were published online on January 5th. JAMA network opened.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has more information. PTSD.
Source: Dr. Alan Peterson, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Texas San Antonio Health Science Center. Sheila Rauch, PhD, Professor, Psychiatry, Emory Medical Veterans Program, Associate Director of Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta. JAMA network open, Online January 5, 2023