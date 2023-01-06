Artificial tissue restores erectile function in pigs, may help humans





Chinese researchers have successfully restored erectile function in pigs with damaged penises using synthetic tissue transplants, according to a new study. It may lead to the development of similar treatments for insufficiency, says Research, It was published in the journal matterand therefore could be of great significance for addressing male reproductive health issues. The study focused on the tunica albuginea, a fibrous sheath that surrounds the penis, prevents blood from draining from the penis, and keeps it upright. Scientists have created an artificial version of the tissue called artificial albuginea (ATA). ATA helped restore normal function when tested in Bama minipigs that had suffered penile tissue damage.”…[We] We were surprised by the results of animal studies that the penis regained normal erection immediately after using ATA,” said Xuetao Shi, a researcher at South China University of Technology and author of the study. statement. some form of erectile dysfunction epidemic Additionally, about 5% of the male population suffers from Peyronie’s disease. Peyronie’s disease is caused by damage to the penile sheath, commonly caused by an injury during sexual activity. “It’s an area that gets very little attention, but we’ve realized that the associated need is huge,” he says. Previous research has focused on repairing the urethra, but few researchers have focused on restoring erectile function. Penile injuries are usually treated by replacing the affected area with tissue taken from other parts of the body. However, such treatment comes with risks. The biggest risk is that the body may reject the new tissue completely. The transplanted tissue is different in internal structure from the original tunica albuginea and often cannot adequately replace the natural tissue. To overcome these potential problems, researchers are considering artificial tissue, in this case bionic penile tissue, as a viable option. Related to Swaddle: New study links type 2 diabetes to erectile dysfunction To create the artificial sheath, researchers used hydrogel, a material that has many biomedical uses today, including contact lenses and tissue engineering. report AFP. The hydrogel enabled ATA to mimic the elasticity of natural penile tissue.according to science alertthe ATA was able to undergo “cyclical bursts of relaxation and stretching while resisting fatigue, maintaining toughness, and withstanding needle punctures during suturing.” After patching the injured organ in pigs, “after suturing the ATA at the injured site, penile erection returned to normal, and the long-term prognosis was satisfactory,” the researchers wrote. When these patches were analyzed a month later, the scientists behind the study found that the engineered tissue did not restore the microstructure of the surrounding natural tissue, yet developed a structure comparable to that of the surrounding natural tissue. I discovered that there is Moreover, when combined with saline injection, animals were able to achieve normal erections. “The results one month after the procedure showed that the ATA group achieved good, albeit not complete, repair results,” Shi said. He explained that in the case of a penile injury, the albuginea is not the only tissue damaged. Organ repair is made more difficult when surrounding nerves and spongy tissue passing through the trunk can be similarly damaged. “Our work at this stage has focused on the repair of a single tissue of the penis, and the next stage will look at the repair of gross penile defects or the construction of a penile prosthesis from a holistic perspective. The researchers are also considering applying similar strategies to create biomaterials for other tissues, such as the heart, intestine, bladder, cornea, and even blood vessels. doing. As Shi noted, “This design approach is not limited to biomimetic design of albuginea tissue, but can be extended to many other load-bearing tissues.” Significant work is still needed before such bionic patches can be used in humans, but success in animal models offers hope for future treatments for erectile dysfunction and improved reproductive health in men. .

