Health
How to deal with cervical cancer in time
Cervical cancer is a cancer that has been neglected in India despite having highly effective screening methods that can not only prevent cervical cancer but also eliminate it through early diagnosis and treatment.
Cervical cancer remains the second most common malignancy in women, affecting 530,000 women and causing nearly 2,70,000 deaths annually worldwide. It is geographically unevenly distributed, the highest global disease burden is confined to developing countries, and facilities to combat the disease are ineffective.
In India, it is estimated that 1,25,000 new cases are detected each year and nearly 70,000 people die prematurely from undiagnosed and untreated cervical cancer. It is a common cause of premature death in women of reproductive age, with devastating effects on families and increasing social inequalities. Meanwhile, the implementation of effective and systematic screening programs in developed countries has reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 70%.
Cancer treatment affects three main areas. First, there is a huge financial burden on patients and families. Second, human time is lost for the country, both for patients and their families who are immersed in cancer treatment and take time and effort. And third, it has a social and psychological impact on families that is largely unmeasured and addressed.
The most successful strategy for cervical cancer prevention is to screen women with cervical cytology, a routine test called cervical cancer screening. It is a well-established and organized population-based screening program that has been implemented in developed countries for the last 50 years. Early diagnosis and treatment have resulted in significant reductions in cervical cancer incidence and mortality in these countries.
There are many problems with cervical cancer screening in India, but above all it is the large population. The second most common factor is the lack of awareness and acceptance that the simple HPV virus can cause devastating cancers. India is also a country of diversity, with differences in socio-cultural practices, differences in medical infrastructure such as state-of-the-art equipped tertiary hospitals, unequipped public and community health centres, and uniformized screening available. For example, there is no screening strategy. There is also no uniformity of resources.
There is also a lack of government strategies to mandate various cervical screening programs at the national and state levels. A major reason is the lack of priority given to health issues that affect women, especially those related to cervical cancer. There is also the issue of the funding and resources required to screen a large population of eligible women. Whatever the reason, cervical cancer screening in India is opportunistic and women can decide whether or not to get screened.
The link between human papillomavirus (HPV) infection and cervical cancer was established in the early 1980s, and it is now proven that HPV infection causes cervical cancer. There are many types of HPV viruses, of which HPV types 16 and 18 are responsible for 70% of cervical cancers worldwide. As such, they have been designated as a high-risk type of HPV virus and are known to be carcinogenic. It’s a virus that causes cancer.
Most HPV infections are transient, asymptomatic, and resolve spontaneously in immune-compromised women. Her 80% of infections clear within her 3 years. Infection with her high-risk type of HPV that persists for at least 6 months is the first step in the progression of HPV infection to cervical cancer.
Various other predisposing factors associated with the development of cervical cancer include early marriage, multiple pregnancies, multiple sexual partners, smoking, poor hygiene, HIV infection, substance abuse, and multiple sexual partners. I have.
HPV infection is spread primarily by skin-to-skin contact, usually sexual contact, but can also be spread by fomites. Because HPV infection is asymptomatic, it is difficult to identify infected women and the initial damage caused by the virus. The best way to detect infection is to have her HPV tested, a new technique developed to screen for cervical cancer.
There are now new guidelines to replace the HPV test instead of doing a Pap smear for cervical cancer screening. Also, if a woman is infected with her HPV virus at high risk, triage for cervical cancer screening and colposcopy to detect precancerous conditions of the cervix. At this stage, if a woman is diagnosed and treated on time, she is 100% cured. The advantage of the HPV test is the high negative predictive value and the near zero risk for her to develop cervical precancerous conditions at 5-6 years. This feature of her HPV test allows for longer screening intervals and fewer screening visits in a woman’s lifetime compared to Pap smear testing, which must be done every two to three years.
The establishment of the central role of HPV infection in cervical cancer has opened new horizons for primary prevention by combating infection and developing vaccines against HPV infection.
Therefore, HPV testing and HPV vaccination are the most effective ways to prevent HPV infection. Australia has a highly effective national cervical screening programme, with his HPV vaccination in both boys and girls for the past 15 years. This is expected to eradicate cervical cancer by 2025. His HPV vaccination in the program and country has reduced cervical cancer cases.
This has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to call for action to globally eradicate cervical cancer, a preventable cancer. Countries recommend screening at least 70% of women aged 35 and her 45 with a high performance HPV test by 2030 to eradicate cervical cancer.
WHO’s vision: A world without cervical cancer – The goal by 2030 is to have fewer than 4 cervical cancer cases per 100,000 women. This can only be achieved by:
- 90% of girls fully HPV vaccinated by age 15
- 70% of women were tested for HPV at ages 35 and 45 and all were adequately managed
- 90% of women are diagnosed with cervical disease and treated for precancerous lesions and invasive cancer. Currently, only 5-6% of cervical screening is done in India, and HPV vaccination is negligible. India therefore faces a huge challenge to reach her WHO vision goals.
Today, a woman dies every eight minutes in India from cervical cancer, a completely preventable cancer.
Fighting this disease is not the responsibility of governments alone. Businesses and NGOs must join us to fight this silent killer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-insight/public-health/how-to-deal-with-cervical-cancer-in-time-101673001794495.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to deal with cervical cancer in time
- Manhattan judge weighs new sanctions against Donald Trump
- How the Speaker Standoff Affects US National Security
- Loyer’s last 3 gives No. 1 Purdue 71-69 win over No. 24 OSU
- Sunil Shetty appeals to Uttar Pradesh CM
- Playing with technology is serious business
- Emma Raducanu: Emma Raducanu: What’s next for the tennis player if she sustains an ankle injury just 11 days before the Australian Open?
- Tesla stock plummets. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Doesn’t HelpExBulletin
- CES: Gadgets unveiled at one of the world’s biggest tech shows – BBC News
- Sonu Nigam Reacts To Boycott Bollywood Trend And Refuses To Comment On SRK’s Pathaan Controversy
- Opposition begins to discuss candidate as Erdoan says elections could be brought forward
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs second National Conference of Chief Secretaries