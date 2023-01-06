Hydration extends life and reduces signs of aging: study – Doha News

Participants were in their 40s or 50s when data collection began in 1987, and the average age at last assessment was 76 years across the study period.

You may already be aware of the importance of proper hydration for normal body processes, such as regulating body temperature and keeping skin healthy.

But hydration doesn’t stop there. Drinking enough water is also associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, dying prematurely, or being biologically older than your actual age, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). . study Published in the journal eBioMedicine.

“The results suggest that adequate hydration may slow aging and prolong disease-free living,” said the Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine Research at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a division of the NIH. said study author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher at the Institute.of news release.

According to the study’s authors, a key question in preventive medicine is figuring out what preventive interventions can slow the aging process. This is due to the increasing prevalence of “chronic diseases associated with

Extending healthy life expectancy can have a greater positive impact on quality of life and health care costs than simply treating disease.

Based on previous similar studies in mice, the authors hypothesized that maintaining optimal hydration would slow the aging process.

According to the latest study, these investigations found that mice undergoing lifelong water restriction had an increase in serum sodium concentration of 5 millimoles per liter and a shortened lifespan of 6 months, equivalent to about 15 years in humans. I understand.

When you drink less water, your blood serum sodium concentration rises.

Using collected health data, the research team found that adults with serum sodium concentrations at the high end of the normal range, 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L), had worse health outcomes than those at the low end. I discovered that As part of the Atherosclerosis Risk in the Community (ARIC) study, from 11,255 black and white adults over 30 years.

Participants were in their 40s or 50s when data collection began in 1987, and the mean age at the last assessment was 76 years across the study period.

Comparing participants with levels between 137 and 142 mEq/L, adults with levels above that range were 10% to 15% more likely to be biologically older than their chronological age. Participants at higher risk of aging faster also had a 64% higher risk of developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, dementia, peripheral artery disease, heart failure, stroke, atrial fibrillation and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Additionally, those with levels above 144 mEq/L had a 50% increased risk of biological aging and a 21% increased risk of premature death. On the other hand, adults with serum sodium concentrations between 138 and 140 mEq/L were least likely to develop chronic disease.

The performance of many organ systems and functions, including those related to the respiratory, metabolic, immune, and inflammatory systems, was measured using biomarkers to assess biological age.

Low serum sodium concentrations also increased disease risk, early mortality, and rapid aging. High serum sodium levels were not the only factor associated with these outcomes.

Consuming other liquids such as water, fruits and vegetables with high water content will affect serum sodium levels.

According to the authors, the results are consistent with previous studies showing increased mortality and cardiovascular disease in people with low normal salt levels, which are associated with diseases that cause electrolyte imbalances.

Although the study followed people for a long period of time, the results do not establish a causal link between serum sodium levels and these health effects, according to the authors. It could help identify and advise exposed patients, they continued, but more research is needed.

“People with serum sodium above 142 mEq/L would benefit from assessing fluid intake,” said Dmitrieva.

The authors of the new study highlighted a number of studies that found that about half of the world’s people are not consuming the recommended total amount of water each day.

“On a global level, this could have a huge impact,” Dmitrieva said in a news release.

“Dehydration is the most common factor in increasing serum sodium. Therefore, our results suggest that maintaining adequate hydration may slow the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease.” It is suggested from