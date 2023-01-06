Health
Hydration extends life and reduces signs of aging: study – Doha News
Participants were in their 40s or 50s when data collection began in 1987, and the average age at last assessment was 76 years across the study period.
You may already be aware of the importance of proper hydration for normal body processes, such as regulating body temperature and keeping skin healthy.
But hydration doesn’t stop there. Drinking enough water is also associated with a significantly lower risk of developing chronic diseases, dying prematurely, or being biologically older than your actual age, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). . study Published in the journal eBioMedicine.
“The results suggest that adequate hydration may slow aging and prolong disease-free living,” said the Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine Research at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a division of the NIH. said study author Natalia Dmitrieva, a researcher at the Institute.of news release.
According to the study’s authors, a key question in preventive medicine is figuring out what preventive interventions can slow the aging process. This is due to the increasing prevalence of “chronic diseases associated with
Extending healthy life expectancy can have a greater positive impact on quality of life and health care costs than simply treating disease.
Based on previous similar studies in mice, the authors hypothesized that maintaining optimal hydration would slow the aging process.
According to the latest study, these investigations found that mice undergoing lifelong water restriction had an increase in serum sodium concentration of 5 millimoles per liter and a shortened lifespan of 6 months, equivalent to about 15 years in humans. I understand.
When you drink less water, your blood serum sodium concentration rises.
Using collected health data, the research team found that adults with serum sodium concentrations at the high end of the normal range, 135 to 146 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L), had worse health outcomes than those at the low end. I discovered that As part of the Atherosclerosis Risk in the Community (ARIC) study, from 11,255 black and white adults over 30 years.
Participants were in their 40s or 50s when data collection began in 1987, and the mean age at the last assessment was 76 years across the study period.
Comparing participants with levels between 137 and 142 mEq/L, adults with levels above that range were 10% to 15% more likely to be biologically older than their chronological age. Participants at higher risk of aging faster also had a 64% higher risk of developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, dementia, peripheral artery disease, heart failure, stroke, atrial fibrillation and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Additionally, those with levels above 144 mEq/L had a 50% increased risk of biological aging and a 21% increased risk of premature death. On the other hand, adults with serum sodium concentrations between 138 and 140 mEq/L were least likely to develop chronic disease.
The performance of many organ systems and functions, including those related to the respiratory, metabolic, immune, and inflammatory systems, was measured using biomarkers to assess biological age.
Low serum sodium concentrations also increased disease risk, early mortality, and rapid aging. High serum sodium levels were not the only factor associated with these outcomes.
Consuming other liquids such as water, fruits and vegetables with high water content will affect serum sodium levels.
According to the authors, the results are consistent with previous studies showing increased mortality and cardiovascular disease in people with low normal salt levels, which are associated with diseases that cause electrolyte imbalances.
Although the study followed people for a long period of time, the results do not establish a causal link between serum sodium levels and these health effects, according to the authors. It could help identify and advise exposed patients, they continued, but more research is needed.
“People with serum sodium above 142 mEq/L would benefit from assessing fluid intake,” said Dmitrieva.
The authors of the new study highlighted a number of studies that found that about half of the world’s people are not consuming the recommended total amount of water each day.
“On a global level, this could have a huge impact,” Dmitrieva said in a news release.
“Dehydration is the most common factor in increasing serum sodium. Therefore, our results suggest that maintaining adequate hydration may slow the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease.” It is suggested from
|
Sources
2/ https://dohanews.co/staying-hydrated-prolongs-your-life-lessens-signs-of-ageing-research/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hydration extends life and reduces signs of aging: study – Doha News
- PM Modi is the most wanted world leader today: Harsh Shringla
- Senior Assistant Buyer – Fragrances job at Bloomingdale’s
- FDA to review RSV preventative treatment developed for infant population
- A scar repaired using transplanted hair follicles in a study at Imperial College London.imperial news
- China continues to reject Americas offer to send COVID vaccines as cases surge amid massive virus outbreak
- People want President Jokowi’s development agenda to continue Ganjar-Erick
- US achieves wild victory vs. Sweden for bronze medal world junior hockey
- Germany’s BioNTech plans UK trial of mRNA cancer therapy
- Form a committee under the Chief Justice to investigate the attack on me: Imran Khan
- From folding treadmills to robotic dogs, the best innovations at the global tech show
- How to deal with cervical cancer in time