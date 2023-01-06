Flu cases continue to rise as ambulance delivery delays hit record high





Flu cases in UK hospitals continue to rise, but as the NHS continues to struggle with bed shortages and a winter virus surge, ambulance delivery delays are at a record high. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday acknowledged that the NHS was under “huge pressure” and reiterated his commitment to addressing the waiting list while again blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for the current challenges. NHS England figures show an average of 5,105 flu patients were in hospital beds last week. That’s a 47% increase from the previous week, almost seven times the number from early December. Critical care bed patient numbers also surged, up 26% week-on-week from 267 to 336. At this stage last winter, only 38 patients were hospitalized with influenza, and only two were critical care patients. Ambulance handover delays reached a record high last week, with more than a quarter (26%) of patients waiting more than an hour before being handed over to the A&E team, and nearly four in 10 (44%) waiting at least 30 minutes. I was waiting. This compares to 10% waiting an hour or more at this time last year, compared to 23% waiting 30 minutes or more. The long delays reflect the ongoing struggle hospitals face to find space for new arrivals. Last week, an average of 12,809 beds were filled a day for discharge, nearly a third of the same period last year (9,858 beds). Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the broadcaster during a visit to a school in London: get over it. “We are supporting them with billions of extra pounds, but what we want to do, especially this winter, is move people from hospitals to social care to communities. It’s one of the most powerful ways to alleviate the pressure on A&E departments and ambulances that have been waiting too long.” Sir Stephen Powis, Head of National Health Services for the NHS, said: We are dealing with record demand for our services, including the tremendous pressure from the flu and COVID-19. “The plans we announced last fall will help ensure we are in the best place to provide care to our patients during this incredibly difficult time. Community services will be established to keep people out of hospitals for as long as possible, and we continue to make good progress toward installing the equivalent of 7,000 extra beds by March.”

