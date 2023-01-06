SLYM: Scientists discover a whole new layer of brain tissue that may help ward off infections





Scientists have discovered a new layer of tissue inside brain It acts as a protective barrier and also as a platform for immune cells to monitor brain infections. inflammation. Research published in journal science On Thursday, we evaluated the membrane that wraps around the brain and soaks it in CSF, the colorless fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, buffering them from sudden impacts and injuries. Previous research has shown that there are three layers of membranes known as the meninges (dura mater, arachnoid mater, and pia mater) that protect the brain and spinal cord. In a new study, scientists, including those at the University of Rochester Medical Center in the United States, further divided the space beneath the arachnoid layer. This subarachnoid space is further divided into two compartments by a newly described layer SLYM (subarachnoid lymphoid membrane). Researchers say SLYM is a type of membrane called the mesothelium, which is known to cover other organs in the body, such as the lungs and heart. Research describes new anatomical structures in the brain called SLYMs. SLYM is an abbreviation for Subarachnoid Lymphoid Membrane, which acts as a barrier and platform through which immune cells can monitor the brain. (University of Copenhagen) Research has shown that it is very thin and delicate, consisting of only one or a few cells in thickness, and this type of membrane usually surrounds and protects organs and can house immune cells. shown in previous studies. Researchers believe this layer is also important for brain defense and may affect the delivery of drugs to the brain. SLYM appears to host a unique population of immune cells that use membranes on the surface of the brain for surveillance, scanning passing brain fluid for signs of infection. According to scientists, the findings suggest that abnormalities in SLYM function may cause or exacerbate diseases such as multiple sclerosis, central nervous system infections and Alzheimer's disease. . SLYMs also host a large population of specialized cells whose numbers increase in response to inflammation and aging. "Thus, this layer represents an innate immune niche ideally positioned to monitor cerebrospinal fluid," the scientist wrote in the study.

