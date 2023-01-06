Health
Flu cases continue to rise as ambulance delivery delays hit record high
10 cases in hospitals England Infection rates continue to rise while ambulance delivery delays reach new highs as the NHS continues to grapple with bed shortages and a winter virus surge.
prime minister Rishi Snack He acknowledged on Friday that the NHS was under “huge pressure” and reiterated his commitment to addressing the waiting list while again blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for the current challenges.
Last week, an average of 5,105 flu patients were in general hospital beds, up 47% from the previous week and almost seven times the number at the beginning of December. NHS England numbers show.
Critical care bed patient numbers also surged, up 26% week-on-week from 267 to 336.
At this stage last winter, only 38 patients were hospitalized with influenza, and only two were critical care patients.
Hospital admissions for influenza declined over Christmas, but it is too early to reflect this in the total number of influenza cases, and the data may have been impacted by reporting delays during the Christmas period.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), registered deaths in England and Wales in the week before Christmas were 20% higher than the five-year average, and deaths from influenza and pneumonia increased in recent weeks. I’m here.
Meanwhile, ambulance handover delays reached a new high in the week ending 1 January, with more than a quarter (26%) of patients waiting more than an hour before being handed over to an A&E team. About 4 in 10 (44%) waited at least. half an hour.
This compares to 10% waiting an hour or more at this time last year, compared to 23% waiting 30 minutes or more.
The long delays reflect the ongoing struggle hospitals face to find space for new arrivals.
Last week, an average of 12,809 beds were filled a day for discharge, nearly a third of the same period last year (9,858 beds).
Speaking to the broadcaster during a visit to a school in London, Snack said: through it.
“We are supporting them with billions of extra pounds, but what we want to do, especially this winter, is move people from hospitals to social care to communities. It’s one of the most powerful ways to alleviate the pressure on A&E departments and ambulances that have been waiting too long.”
The latest figures also show that:
– NHS 111 services answered 410,618 calls last week, up from 365,258 the previous week and the second highest weekly total on record.
– The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in UK hospitals has been trending upward since the beginning of December and appears to be leveling off at just over 9,000, but it remains to be seen if this is the beginning of the outbreak. It’s too early to know. trend.
– Bed occupancy remains high, with more than 9 out of 10 beds (93%) occupied last week.
Matthew TaylorHe is the Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Confederation, which represents the UK healthcare system.
“Our members enter the New Year exhausted, but with the prospect of sustained industrial action looming, we are continuing to manage a crisis situation with inherent risks to patient safety. has said.”
He said the delay in discharging medically healthy patients “continued to see patients tied up in hospital corridors while they waited for beds to become available, and ambulances lined up outside the hospital.” This means that there is a risk of longer wait times and more patients being discharged to hospital,” he added. The hospital is in a bad setting because it’s desperate for beds. “
UK NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis “We knew this winter would be one of the most difficult in the history of the NHS and I would like to thank the staff for their efforts to care for and treat so many patients. Pressure from flu and covid.
“The plans we announced last fall will help ensure we are in the best place to provide care to our patients during this incredibly difficult time. Community services will be established to keep people out of hospitals for as long as possible, and we continue to make good progress toward installing the equivalent of 7,000 extra beds by March.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/nhs-england-rishi-sunak-england-a-e-stephen-powis-b1051240.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Motorola’s new phone is for people who really, really love their Lenovo ThinkPads.
- Flu cases continue to rise as ambulance delivery delays hit record high
- Imran Khan alleges former Army Chief General (Retired) Bajwa wanted him killed – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism
- Cricket calendar sent to PCB on Dec 22, Sethi’s comments unfounded: ACC
- PM Modi invites contributions for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha
- 10 Best Switch Games of 2022 by Metacritic
- M3.5 earthquake rocks northern California coast near Eureka – NBC Bay Area
- Samsung’s quarterly profit hits eight-year low amid weak demand for memory chips and smartphones • TechCrunch
- Illinois State holds on to beat Missouri State, 67-63, Thursday
- During a phone call with Putin, the Turkish president calls for a ceasefire.
- Donald Trump gets 1 vote for president as McCarthy loses for 7th and 8th times
- HTC Unveils Latest Vive XR Elite Headset at US Electronics Show