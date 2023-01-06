Flu cases continue to rise as ambulance delivery delays hit record high

debt 10 cases in hospitals England Infection rates continue to rise while ambulance delivery delays reach new highs as the NHS continues to grapple with bed shortages and a winter virus surge.

prime minister Rishi Snack He acknowledged on Friday that the NHS was under “huge pressure” and reiterated his commitment to addressing the waiting list while again blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for the current challenges.

Last week, an average of 5,105 flu patients were in general hospital beds, up 47% from the previous week and almost seven times the number at the beginning of December. NHS England numbers show.

Critical care bed patient numbers also surged, up 26% week-on-week from 267 to 336.

At this stage last winter, only 38 patients were hospitalized with influenza, and only two were critical care patients.

read more

Hospital admissions for influenza declined over Christmas, but it is too early to reflect this in the total number of influenza cases, and the data may have been impacted by reporting delays during the Christmas period.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), registered deaths in England and Wales in the week before Christmas were 20% higher than the five-year average, and deaths from influenza and pneumonia increased in recent weeks. I’m here.

Meanwhile, ambulance handover delays reached a new high in the week ending 1 January, with more than a quarter (26%) of patients waiting more than an hour before being handed over to an A&E team. About 4 in 10 (44%) waited at least. half an hour.

This compares to 10% waiting an hour or more at this time last year, compared to 23% waiting 30 minutes or more.

The long delays reflect the ongoing struggle hospitals face to find space for new arrivals.

Last week, an average of 12,809 beds were filled a day for discharge, nearly a third of the same period last year (9,858 beds).

Speaking to the broadcaster during a visit to a school in London, Snack said: through it.

“We are supporting them with billions of extra pounds, but what we want to do, especially this winter, is move people from hospitals to social care to communities. It’s one of the most powerful ways to alleviate the pressure on A&E departments and ambulances that have been waiting too long.”

The latest figures also show that:

– NHS 111 services answered 410,618 calls last week, up from 365,258 the previous week and the second highest weekly total on record.

– The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in UK hospitals has been trending upward since the beginning of December and appears to be leveling off at just over 9,000, but it remains to be seen if this is the beginning of the outbreak. It’s too early to know. trend.

– Bed occupancy remains high, with more than 9 out of 10 beds (93%) occupied last week.

Matthew TaylorHe is the Chief Executive Officer of the NHS Confederation, which represents the UK healthcare system.

“Our members enter the New Year exhausted, but with the prospect of sustained industrial action looming, we are continuing to manage a crisis situation with inherent risks to patient safety. has said.”

He said the delay in discharging medically healthy patients “continued to see patients tied up in hospital corridors while they waited for beds to become available, and ambulances lined up outside the hospital.” This means that there is a risk of longer wait times and more patients being discharged to hospital,” he added. The hospital is in a bad setting because it’s desperate for beds. “

UK NHS National Medical Director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis “We knew this winter would be one of the most difficult in the history of the NHS and I would like to thank the staff for their efforts to care for and treat so many patients. Pressure from flu and covid.

“The plans we announced last fall will help ensure we are in the best place to provide care to our patients during this incredibly difficult time. Community services will be established to keep people out of hospitals for as long as possible, and we continue to make good progress toward installing the equivalent of 7,000 extra beds by March.”