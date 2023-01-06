Health
BioNTech says it will begin trials of its cancer vaccine in the UK from September
An NHS vaccination doctor administers a Covid-19 booster jab from Pfizer and Biontech to a woman at a vaccination center in London. BioNTech launches large-scale trial of mRNA therapy to treat cancer and other diseases in the UK
Sopa Images | Light Rocket | Getty Images
LONDON — The UK government announced a partnership with a German company on Friday BIONTECH As campaigners have warned, testing potential vaccines for cancer and other diseases must remain affordable and accessible.
Cancer patients in the UK have early access to trials involving personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer vaccines. Its purpose is to stimulate the immune system to attack harmful cells.
They are administered to early- and late-stage patients and target both active cancer cells and prevent their recurrence.
BioNTech has set up a new R&D center in the UK, with laboratories in Cambridge and headquarters in London, with the aim of providing 10,000 treatments to patients over 10 years from September 2023.
The company has developed one of the most widely distributed Covid-19 vaccines alongside US drugmakers PfizerThe company’s CEO, Ugur Sahin, has learned lessons from the coronavirus pandemic about collaboration between the UK National Health Service, academics, regulators and the private sector in the development of medicines we are currently applying. He said.
“Our goal is to accelerate the development of immunotherapies and vaccines using technologies that we have been researching for over 20 years,” he said in a statement. It covers different types of cancers and infectious diseases that affect people.”
UK’s National Cancer Clinical Director Peter Johnson said mRNA technology could change the way we approach many diseases.
The government confirmed to CNBC that the announcement represents private investment in the UK, but will be backed by a new NHS-funded cancer vaccine launch pad.
Other mRNA cancer vaccines, including collaborations between US companies modern When Merckhas also been tried.
Tim Beery, campaigner for UK-based Global Justice Now, said big pharma companies were “not sure if public funding played a significant role in bringing a new drug to market. We have a terrible record of inflating prices.”
“Governments have a moral obligation to push BioNtech to price this potentially life-saving vaccine and make it accessible to all,” he said.
Mohga Kamal-Yanni, policy co-director of the People’s Vaccine Alliance — a global group of health organizations, economists and activists — said the news of the trial was good, but that the public numbers were so high that the results were “not good for people.” things.” Includes fundraising.
“The UK government must say how it will ensure that new drugs, vaccines or technologies are available and affordable to developing countries.
A government spokesperson told CNBC the study was too early to discuss pricing and distribution, but pointed to its record in distributing free Covid-19 vaccines.
