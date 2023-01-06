Vaccine and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection offer long-term protection against Omicron BA.5





Illustration of SARS-CoV-2. Credits: Helena Pinheiro, iMM

A new study led by Luís Graça, group leader of the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM, Lisbon) and full professor at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Lisbon, and Manuel Carmo Gomes, associate professor at the Faculty of Medicine. Science at the University of Lisbon (Ciências ULisboa), both members of the Direção Geral de Saúde (DGS) Technical Committee for Vaccination (CTVC) for vaccination against COVID-19, was published today in a scientific journal. lancet infectionshowing that the protection conferred by hybrid immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 subvariant Omicron BA.5 conferred by infection in vaccinated people lasts at least 8 months after initial infection. The study follows results published in September by the same researchers. New England Journal of Medicine By studying widely vaccinated Portuguese, they found infection The first Omicron subvariant of SARS-CoV-2, which circulated in January and February 2022, has been in conflict with the Omicron BA.5 subvariant, which has been circulating in Portugal since June and remains the predominant variant in many countries. provided considerable protection. However, the stability of protection conferred by so-called hybrid immunity, immunity conferred by a combination of vaccination and infection, was not yet known. “In September, we observed that infection with the first Omicron subvariant conferred about four times greater protection against the BA.5 subvariant than vaccinated people who were uninfected in any case, and that new infections Now, this protection conferred by vaccination alongside previous infections remains stable until at least 8 months after the initial infection. ,” explains study co-leader Luís Graça. As in previous studies, researchers used national COVID-19 case registries through September 2022. Legal requirement Register all cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection at that time and take sick leave during the mandatory quarantine period. “We used the national COVID-19 case registry to obtain information on all cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the population aged 12 years and over living in Portugal. The data allow us to conclude on hybrid immunity due to vaccination: 98% of this population was already covered by the end of 2021. The viral variant of each infection was identified at the date of infection and at that time. It was decided considering the dominant variant,” explains study co-leader Manuel Carmo Gómez. The calculations performed using these data are explained by João Malato, lead author of the study: We found that protection remained high for eight months after contact with the virus. “Hybrid immunity protection is initially around 90%, decreases to around 70% after 5 months, and shows a trend to stabilize at a value of around 65% after 8 months. We show that the hybrid immunity conferred by infection with previous subvariants of SARS-CoV-2 in vaccinated people is very stable,” said Dr. Luís Graça adds. This study demonstrates that infection with previous subvariants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is capable of conferring additional protection compared to that conferred by vaccination alone, and that this protection is stable. indicates that For more information:

João Malato et al., Stability of hybrid versus vaccine immunity against BA.5 infection over 8 months. lancet infection (2023). João Malato et al., Stability of hybrid versus vaccine immunity against BA.5 infection over 8 months.(2023). DOI: 10.1016/S1473-3099(22)00833-7 João Malato et al, Risk of BA.5 infection among persons exposed to previous SARS-CoV-2 variants, New England Journal of Medicine (2022). DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc2209479 Provided by Institute of Molecular Medicine Quote: Vaccine and Previous SARS-CoV-2 Infection Offer Long-Term Protection Against Omicron BA.5 (6 Jan 2023) -cov-infection-confer.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-01-vaccine-prior-sars-cov-infection-confer.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos