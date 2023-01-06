Newly identified brain structures may be linked to Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis and infectious diseases

Researchers at the Universities of Rochester and Copenhagen identify a previously unknown component of mouse and human brain anatomy in which immune cells act as both a protective barrier and platform to monitor brain infection and inflammation. Did.

Scientists in the lab of Dr. Maiken Nedergaard, co-director of the Center for Translational Neuromedicine at the University of Rochester and the University of Copenhagen, and Kjeld Møllgård, MD, Ph.D., professor of neuroanatomy at the University of Copenhagen, have developed a new SLYM (subarachnoid lymph node). The discovered meningeal layer, called the meningeal membrane, may be involved in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, central nervous system infections, and Alzheimer’s disease.

“The discovery of new anatomical structures that segregate and control the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in and around the brain has led us to believe that CSF not only transports and removes waste products from the brain, but also plays a more sophisticated role. It gives us a better understanding of what we’re doing, but it also helps us support that immune defense,” said Nedergaard.Researchers report on their research chemistryin a paper titled “”The mesothelium divides the subarachnoid space into functional compartments“The functional characterization of SLYM provides fundamental insights into the immune barrier and fluid transport in the brain.”

Only recently have advances in neuroimaging and molecular biology enabled scientists to study the living brain at a level of detail previously unattainable. Nedergaard and her colleagues changed our understanding of the basic mechanisms of the human brain and made important discoveries in the field of neuroscience. This includes many important functions of previously overlooked cells in the brain called glia, as well as details of the brain’s unique waste removal processes. The lab has named this the glymphatic system.

“Emerging evidence supports the notion that CSF functions as a paralymphatic system in the central nervous system,” the authors write. However, they noted that “despite efforts devoted to studying CSF flow along the lymphatic pathway, how CSF is transported within the large cavity of the subarachnoid space has yet to be determined.” not.”

Reported studies focus on the membrane that wraps the brain, creating a barrier from the rest of the body and keeping it bathed in CSF. The conventional understanding of what is collectively called the meningeal layer, which is a barrier composed of individual layers known as the dura, arachnoid, and pia mater. “In this study, we investigated how CSF and immune cell trafficking are organized within the subarachnoid space surrounding the mouse and human brain,” the authors wrote.

Their findings and analysis of the SLYM layer showed that the membrane further divides and separates this subarachnoid space beneath the arachnoid layer into two compartments. Although many of the described studies evaluated the function of her SLYM in mice, the research team reported that her SLYM is also present in the adult human brain.

SLYMs are a type of membrane called mesothelium, which is known to line other organs in the body, such as the lungs and heart. The mesothelium normally surrounds and protects organs and hosts immune cells. The idea that similar membranes might exist in the central nervous system was a question first posed by the first author, Møllgård of him. Møllgård’s research focuses on developmental neurobiology and the barrier systems that protect the brain. The discovery of this new membrane raised the question “…whether SLYM constitutes an impermeable membrane functionally compartmentalizing the subarachnoid space.”

Their analysis showed that the SLYM is very thin and delicate, thinner than the dura mater and only one or a few cells thick. Using tracer molecules of varying sizes, the researchers were able to show that the membrane forms a tight barrier that only allows very small molecules to pass. This seems to separate “clean” and “dirty” CSF. The results of a study in mice showed that “SLYM divides the subarachnoid space into an upper surface compartment and a lower deep compartment for solutes of 3 kDa or larger.” Thus, SLYM is a barrier that restricts the exchange between the upper and lower subarachnoid space compartments of most peptides and proteins, such as amyloid b and tau. “

This last observation was made in the lymphatic system, which requires a controlled flow and exchange of CSF that allows an influx of fresh CSF while flushing toxic proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases from the central nervous system. “The observation that SLYM is a barrier for CSF solutes with a molecular weight greater than 3 kDa requires more detailed studies, but it is important to include SLYM.” It shows that we need to redefine the concept of CNS barriers,” the team added.

This finding will help researchers better understand the mechanism of the recent research topic of the glymphatic system. $13 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health’s BRAIN initiative to the Translational Neuromedicine Center at the University of Rochester.

The team’s findings indicate that SLYM may also be important in brain defense. The central nervous system maintains a unique population of immune cells, and membrane integrity prevents invasion by foreign immune cells. Additionally, SLYM appears to host a unique population of central nervous system immune cells that use SLYM for surveillance on the surface of the brain, allowing them to scan passing CSF for signs of infection. The meninges are hosts for myeloid cells responsible for immune surveillance of the CNS, and SLYMs are likely to play an important role in this surveillance because they are closely associated with the brain surface,” the scientists suggested. .

The discovery of SLYM has opened the door for further study of the role of SLYM in brain diseases. The team noted that immune cells congregate in larger and more varied concentrations in membranes during inflammation and aging. “Here, we found a significant increase in the number and diversity of immune cells present in the SLYM in response to acute inflammation and natural aging.” “Physical rupture of the SLYM has been shown to contribute to the long-term suppression of lymphatic flow after traumatic brain injury and the development of Alzheimer’s disease by altering CSF flow patterns,” they said. It may explain the increased post-traumatic risk.”

These and similar observations suggest that diseases as diverse as multiple sclerosis, central nervous system infections and Alzheimer’s disease may be caused or exacerbated by abnormal SLYM function. The results also indicate that the delivery of drugs and gene therapy agents to the brain can be affected by her SLYM function, and this will be explored as a new generation of biologic therapies are developed. must be considered.