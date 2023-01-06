Bionic penis restores erection in pigs





Inspired by the natural and unique strain-adaptive properties of the tissue that forms the outer sheath of the mammalian penis, Chinese scientists have developed an aligned, cross-linked hydrogel that can harden and restore under strain. created an artificial penile implant composed of crimped fibers. Normal erection of pig model. The mammalian penis is composed of erectile tissue (corpus cavernosum) and an outer tough and flexible connective tissue (tunica albuginea, TA) that encases the urethra. The bilayer TA consists of stacked parallel wavy collagen fibers and elastic fibers embedded in the outer longitudinal and inner circular layers. TA forms a hydrostatic framework that is critical for penile erection. During erection, the curved TA fibers sequentially straighten to absorb strain and stretch to accommodate the transition from soft to hard. Damage to the TA due to Peyronie’s disease, injury, or aging can cause problems such as penile flexion, painful erections, and difficulty with intercourse. Such problems require surgery to remove the fibrous plaque from the TA, resulting in a shortened penis. Implanting patch grafts after removal of fibrous plaque reduces or prevents such shortening. Currently, surgeons use tissue and extracellular matrix (ECM) from the patient’s own body (autograft) for penile patch implants. Some studies have also experimented with using xenografts, such as porcine bladder ECM, to fabricate TA patches, but immune rejection, donor site complications, and implant shrinkage have limited their success. is limited. The limited success of both autografts and xenografts in meeting the mechanical and morphological requirements of TA and achieving normal erectile function has largely been attributed to transplanted grafts and native TA tissue. This is due to inherent differences in microstructure. A study published in the Cellpress Journal found that case “bionic penis prosthesis lab coatScientists at South China University of Technology, China, developed an isotropic PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) hydrogel with bilayers composed of parallel curved fibers with anisotropic stretching properties that mimic the crimped microstructure of natural TA. Remolded into an elastic patch. The authors demonstrated the ability of an artificial tunica albuginea (ATA) to repair damage and restore normal erectile function in a porcine model in which the TA of the penis was injured. “ATA has great potential for penile injury repair,” the authors say. “ATA possesses several key mechanical features of natural TA, such as rapid strain hardening over short intervals of deformation, excellent fatigue resistance to sustain cyclic bursts, suturing Such as high toughness to withstand acupuncture point by point inside.” After generating ATA by stretching an isotropic PVA gel, the researchers were able to covalently crosslink its constituent fibers to permanently fix the parallel-aligned curved structure. “This ATA manufacturing strategy is highly innovative as it integrates both axial and radial stretching properties into the ATA implant.” Designing polymer scaffolds for soft tissue repair(Acharya is not involved in the current study). “Since ATA is manufactured using a biocompatible, cross-linked PVA polymer that is already in clinical use in a variety of surgical applications, the bionic ATA implant has tremendous potential for clinical translation.” We are doing it,” said Acharya. “If successfully developed, ATA could provide an effective, highly scalable, biocompatible synthetic replacement (implant) for damaged albuginea, either autologous or extracellular matrix (ECM)-based. implants will no longer be needed.” The novel approach of mimicking the cytoarchitecture of natural tissue taken to generate the bionic penis in this study could be used to construct a variety of weight-bearing structures that match the performance capabilities of natural tissue. there is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/bionic-penis-restores-erections-in-pigs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos